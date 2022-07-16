search
FIRST LOOK! Ping ChipR unveiled

Gear

FIRST LOOK! Ping ChipR unveiled

By James Tait12 July, 2022
Ping Ping ChipR Wedge Putter
It’s being described as part wedge, part putter, and it’s available in pre-sell mode today.

This is the new Ping ChipR, a modern take on the old Ping Chipo club, introduced by Ping founder and all-round gear guru Karsten Solheim in the late 1970s. That club was designed for golfers who “lacked confidence” with a traditional wedge and tended to struggle around green side edges.

“Golfers who fear chunking or blading their chip shots are really going to benefit from the new PING ChipR,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President. 

“We’ve learned a lot since my grandfather, Karsten Solheim, invented the Chipo, but his insights were spot on as always. Our research indicates 1/3 of golfers who tested the ChipR saw better results compared to a traditional wedge. We’ve engineered a lot of technology into the ChipR to help golfers avoid the poor chip shot and save strokes around the green. It represents another score-lowering option from our engineers for golfers in search of game improvement and more enjoyment on the golf course.”

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

• Tiger Woods emphatically rejects LIV Golf

With the length of a putter (35”) and a loft closer to a 9-iron (38.5°), the ChipR is designed to be used on shots of 40 yards or less around the green with a putting-like stroke, resulting in bump-and-run style shots that ensure the distance control and consistency that leads to shorter putts.

“Applying a putting-style stroke takes a lot of the margin for error out of chip shots and is more comfortable for a lot of golfers,” Solheim said.  “Knowing that, we’re building the ChipR at our standard putter length and lie angle to make setting up to the ball easier while providing the right amount of loft to get the ball in the air and eventually rolling closer to the hole. We recommend applying the same amount of force for a putt of the same distance. A lot of golfers will be amazed at how easy it is to use and more importantly, the number of strokes they’ll be saving.”

The ChipR’s compact size and shallow face combine with the cambered sole to optimise performance and provide versatility from the rough and fringe. The precision milled MicroMax grooves deliver consistent and predictable trajectories for improved control.

“We designed the ChipR to fit seamlessly into a golfer’s set,” Solheim said. “Whether they replace an existing wedge or another club in their bag, it’s a tremendous option to save strokes around the green. Just like all our clubs, it’s forgiving and can be custom fit and custom built to match the needs of the player. We’re excited to get it into golfer’s hands so they can share their results with us and their playing partners can ask them how their short game got so good.”

STD. LOFT/BOUNCE: 38.50°/8°
STD. LENGTH: 35” (available in custom lengths)
STD. LIE: 70° (available in 10 PING Colour Codes)
STOCK SHAFTS: Steel: PING Z-Z115 wedge; Graphite: PING Alta CB Slate (R)
STOCK GRIP: 360 Dyla-wedge Lite Grip (3/4” longer than traditional grip)
RRP : £160 (steel), £170 (graphite)

