Gear

FIRST LOOK: Ping G430 fairways

By James Tait10 January, 2023
Ping PING G430 Fairway Woods New Gear Equipment
G430 Lifestyle Fairway 2

The new Ping G430 fairways are here, featuring an all-new Carbonfly Wrap in each of the three models. 

The Carbon Fly wrap covers the heel and toe sections of the skirt, creating weight savings of 10g which are reallocated to lower the CG and increase ball speed.

The composite also plays a role in the acoustics, whilst a tungsten backweight extends the perimeter weighting to ensure forgiveness. 

“In all of the G430 fairway woods, we’ve developed Carbonfly Wrap to deliver more distance by positioning the CG closer to the force line to maximise ball speed, resulting in higher, longer carries," says the brand.

G430 Lifestyle Fairway 1

Two proven technologies from the previous generation carry over and contribute to distance gains and spin consistency across the clubface.

With FaceWrap Technology, a variable-thickness, high-strength maraging steel face wraps into the sole and crown of the stainless steel head, generating more flex for faster ball speeds and higher launch for significantly more distance. 

The variable roll radius of 'Spinsistency', meantime, improves performance across the face by reducing spin to increase ball speed from the maraging steel face.

Let's look at each of the three models in a bit more detail...

G430 Lifestyle Hlfairway

PING G430 LST 3-wood  

Designed for faster swing speeds and lower handicappers, the LST 3-wood’s multi-material design has a 2041 Beta-Titanium face, a Titanium 8-1-1 body, and an 80g tungsten sole plate. This plate helps to position the CG lower and further back for faster ball speeds with reduced spin, producing (on average) seven yards more distance according to Ping. Trajectory Tuning 2.0 provides eight hosel positions, adjusting for loft and lie. 

The PING G430 MAX  

The MAX fits the widest range of golfers with four options from 3 to 9-wood, offering maximum forgiveness, consistency and distance. 

PING G430 SFT  

The SFT comes in three head options from 3 to 7-wood, with lighter swing weights to help square the face at impact. For those prone to slicing the ball, this helps to straighten the ball flight for more consistency whilst achieving great speeds and distances. 

Available: January 27, 2023

RRP: £350

