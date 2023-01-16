FIRST LOOK: Ping G430 hybrids

Struggle with your long irons? The Ping G430 hybrids could be the answer.



They're packed with the latest innovation from the Phoenix-based brand, including the all-new Carbonfly Wrap.

“The popularity of our hybrids continues to grow,” says John K. Solheim, Ping CEO & President. “They’ve quietly become one of our most successful categories. They’ve earned a reputation as easy-to-hit, reliable gapping solutions to mid and long irons known mainly for their forgiveness.



"With the added distance golfers will now enjoy from the G430 hybrids, it’s one more reason to get fit for a Ping hybrid.”

The PING G430 hybrids

The Carbonfly Wrap is Ping's newest innovation and is the key to unlocking distance and stopping power on the greens.



It saves eight grams of weight compared to a steel crown. That weight is then redistributed and to lower the CG for increased ball speeds while providing a pleasing sound.

Facewrap and Spinsistency are among the proven technologies, which help with ball speed and control on those approach shots.



The clubs are available in an incredible six loft options starting at two hybrid all the way up to seven hybrid, which makes them a strong option for mid-to-long iron replacements.

The distance gaps can be fine-tuned even more with the eight-position adjustable hosel allowing you to customise the loft and lie, and really dial-in your optimal ball flight.

A thin, strong, maraging steel face wraps into the sole and crown of the stainless steel body to increase face flexion, which contributes to the higher ball speeds.



Spinsistency’s variable roll radius creates less loft low on the face to improve performance on thin shots by reducing spin and increasing ball speed for added distance.



A tungsten backweight extends the perimeter weighting to ensure maximum forgiveness.

