FIRST LOOK: Ping G430 irons

If you're in the market for a new set of irons, might we recommend the latest offering from Ping?



The Phoenix-based brand's all-new G430 irons have arrived, promising significant gains in distance and ball speed.

“Our ability to make this iron so much longer while maintaining all the other important attributes golfers need from their irons like forgiveness, stopping power and gapping alternatives is one of the most impressive engineering stories throughout the entire G430 line,” says John K. Solheim, Ping CEO & President.



“We know golfers want more distance from their irons but distance without control doesn’t lead to lower scores.



"That’s why we put so much emphasis on designing an iron that not only goes a very long way but flies higher, straighter and lands softer.”



Here's how they did it...

Ping G430 irons

Promising distance gains of between seven and ten yards, not to mention improved accuracy throughout the set, the G430 irons have a lower CG with stronger, custom-engineered lofts and a thinner face that delivers up to 2mph more ball speed. All of this is achieved without compromising on Ping’s famous forgiveness.

The PurFlex cavity badge is a key component in this design, with seven 'zones' that allow more flex for increased ball speeds across the face. Combined with a lower CG, the badge contributes to the solid feel and pleasing sound at impact. The stronger lofts across the set have resulted in the addition of a 41˚ pitching wedge to ensure proper gapping options and allowed for standard lofts in the traditional scoring wedges.

The shorter hosel creates a more compact, clean look at address and helps lower the CG, aligning it closer to the face for more ball speed and solid impact, especially low on off-centre strikes.

One degree of additional bounce throughout the set provides clean turf interaction and pure strikes, minimising those 'heavy' shots that come up short.



The high-density tungsten toe and shaft tip weights contribute to the high MOI and produce tighter dispersion patterns. The hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish, meantime, delivers consistent performance from wet or dry grass.

Available: January 27, 2023

RRP: £150 per club (steel); £160 per club (graphite)

