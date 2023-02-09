PXG has taken the next step in the company's evolution with the launch of a brand new golf ball.

As you may know, PXG has been making premium golf clubs since 2014. However, this is the Scottsdale brand's first venture into the ball market.

“PXG is, first and foremost, a research and development company,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “Everything we do starts with a question: ‘Can we make a better product?’ For a long time, despite our best efforts, we weren’t sure if we could make a better golf ball. But we didn’t stop trying.

"Adding a new partner to expand our engineering capabilities and leveraging years of data and testing, we are pleased and proud to finally introduce a golf ball good enough to earn the PXG name.”

What may seem like a bold move, this has actually been something PXG has been working on behind the scenes for a while.

The PXG Xtreme golf balls feature a three-piece construction with the three pieces being red, white, and blue in honour of the company's American roots.

It has a seamless 338 dimple pattern with a soft, elastic polybutadiene core which has been designed for high-speed performance. A firm ionomer mantle layer further increases speed for maximum distance off the tee.

The soft urethane outer cover maximises spin for green-grabbing control. The dimple pattern is engineered to deliver aerodynamic characteristics that maximise distance with the driver while producing a high trajectory with optimal spin with irons and wedges.

It also features a distinctive, enhanced alignment aid to help players easily line up their balls and sink more putts.

