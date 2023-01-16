FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairways

Say hello to the TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairways.



Like the drivers, there are three models to choose from, of which the Stealth 2 Plus - and its 50g sliding sole weight - is the flagship model.

“We anticipate the forward setting being popular on tour," explained Tomo Bystedt, the Senior Director of Product Creation. "Players like Collin Morikawa have historically used our 13.5˚ Rocket 3-wood for increased distance and a low spin/low launch.



"The versatility of Stealth 2 Plus will allow for this type of 'rocket' setting but, ultimately, its versatility is its greatest appeal. Adjusting the movable weight creates noticeable performance differences in terms of launch, spin and distance, allowing golfers to dial in the preferred flight characteristics that their game, course and conditions require.”

Let's take a more detailed look at each of the new options...



TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

The Stealth 2 Plus takes adjustability to a new level with a massive 50g sliding weight on the sole of the fairway.



This essentially allows you to have three different fairways in one by moving the weight to the back for a higher launch and stability, to the middle for versatility, and to the front for a low-spinning ball flight for maximum distance.

Variable face technology maximises ball speed with the advanced inverted cone technology and Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, whilst the titanium body and carbon crown combine for optimal weight distribution.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway

This ultra-low CG design has positioned a centre of gravity that's even lower than its predecessor for better off-the-deck performance without sacrificing distance. The 3D carbon crown allows for mass to be redistributed and positioned for more forgiveness and improved playability.

Like the other two fairways in the family, it features a Thru-Slot speed pocket and variable face thickness for maximum ball speeds and forgiveness in a traditional shape.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD fairway

TaylorMade's highest MOI fairway comes in the non-traditional form of the Stealth 2 HD.



The 200cc head combines a low CG with an ultra-high MOI for increased confidence and playability.



The low-profile sole makes it easier to launch high, with the internal weighting encouraging a draw bias ball flight. Variable face thickness and a Thru Slot Speed pocket produce additional forgiveness and superb ball speeds on off-centre hits.

Available: February 17, 2023

RRP£379 (TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus); £299 (TaylorMade Stealth 2 and HD)