FIRST LOOK: New Callaway Paradym irons

Gear

FIRST LOOK: New Callaway Paradym irons

By James Tait04 January, 2023
Callaway Callaway Paradym Irons Irons New Gear New Release
Paradym Irons Lifestyle

The all-new Paradym irons from Callaway have arrived and, if you are in the market for a distance iron with incredible feel and looks, then feast your eyes on these. 

The new Callaway Paradym irons come in two options - Paradym and Paradym X - and are aimed at the golfer looking for more distance, with a refined shape with an exceptionally high level of feel.

The two models offer Callaway’s most powerful AI-designed forged 445 face ever.  

Paradym X Iron Toe 2023 002

Each face is uniquely optimised for more speed, higher launch and increased spin consistency. The all-new hollow body design features Speed Frame construction for added stiffness in the body and support for the high-strength Forged 455 Face Cup.

According to Callaway, this unique construction is "the catalyst that stabilises a thinner face for incredibly fast ball speeds".

• New Callaway Paradym Hybrids

• First look: New Callaway Paradym drivers

The incredible forged feel doesn't just come from the forged face; it’s what is on the face the contributes to it.

Patented urethane microspheres that sit inside the hollow body construction contribute to deliver the ultra-soft feel and premium sound.

Let's take a look at the two options in more detail...

Paradym Iron 2023 Back Test 007

Callaway Paradym iron

The Paradym iron is designed for golfers who are looking for a "players' distance iron" with a refined shape and premium forging.

It features dual tungsten weighting up to 67g on the inside and outside of the clubhead, which improves launch and speed on mishits.

The pre-worn leading edge is designed to cut through the turf more efficiently for even more forgiveness.  

Paradym X Iron 2023 Back 005

Callaway Paradym X iron

The Paradym X iron has a thicker topline and sole, offering more forgiveness. 

Callaway says: "Up to 79g of external and internal tungsten weights are placed precisely to enhance launch conditions and improve speed on mishits."

This increase in forgiveness lowers the CG making the difference when you catch it lower in the face on those mishits, improving dispersion and distance. Like the Paradym, it also has a pre-worn leading edge designed to cut through the turf more efficiently for even more forgiveness.

--

Available: February 24, 2023
RRP: £1,199 (steel); £1,299 (graphite)

