FIRST LOOK: 2023 Srixon ZX MK II drivers

Say hello to the Srixon ZX Mk II woods.

Delivering tour-level performance and revolutionary energy transfer to the tee box, the all-new ZX Mk II Woods provide more power where it counts – at impact.

So, if hitting it further off the tee is your No.1 New Year resolution, these could well be the clubs for you.

“With ZX Mk II, we’ve built upon the foundation of success with the previous generation,” explained Joe Miller, Product Expert at Srixon.

He’s not wrong.

The ‘secret sauce’ is the Rebound Frame, a unique ball speed system that delivers a pure transfer of energy into the ball at impact.

Rebound Frame incorporates two flex zones that work harmoniously to generate enhanced ball and distance. Zone 1, the driver face, deforms inwardly at impact. Zone 2, a ring of flexibility offset from the face, deforms outwardly.

When these two zones snap back to shape just after impact, the compounded energy transfer is more powerful and efficient than standard designs.

The result is an entire driver head that works in unison to deliver an unprecedented rebound effect that delivers maximum ball speed and, ultimately, more distance.



But don't just take our word for it; consider the data. Overall, Rebound Frame adds a 10% larger High COR area to the driver faces compared to the previous generation.

Elsewhere in the Srixon ZX Mk II drivers, you’ll find a variable thickness face pattern that is 0.25mm thinner at its centre and 0.4mm thicker at the perimeter than last generation.

These refinements add even more COR across the face for added ball speed and distance off the tee.

There are three different driver options to choose from in the ZX Mk II family.

The ZX7 Mk II delivers total control, allowing golfers to easily produce the launch conditions need for maximum workability off the tee, whilst the ZX5 Mk II Driver provides total confidence, with a larger footprint, flattened shape, and a rear weight placed low and deep for drives that launch high and straight.

New to this generation, the ZX5 LS Mk II driver features a forward-placed, adjustable 8g weight that keeps spin low for players seeking to maximise distance above all else.

The ZX Mk II fairway woods and hybrids, meantime, feature similar foundational technologies as the drivers that seek to deliver more ball speed and greater distance from anywhere on the course.

The entire line of ZX Mk II woods offer world-class shafts as standard, with Project X HZRDUS Black Gen 4 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX shafts.

Available: March 1, 2023

RRP: £499