FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers

You've heard of the Stealth. Now meet the TaylorMade Stealth 2.



Already in the bags of some of the world's top players - including Collin Morikawa - the Stealth 2 takes the technology and performance of its predecessor to the next level.



The biggest change? The increased levels of forgiveness.



“There are two main ways to produce forgiveness in a driver," explained TaylorMade. "Optimising the face and optimising the body.



"Building off the 60X Carbon Twist Face in the original Stealth that led to ball speed gains for golfers across various skill levels, with Stealth 2 we challenged ourselves to bring more forgiveness in each of the three models.

“We accomplished that through introducing our modified face construction focused on forgiveness on the outside of the face, and a brand-new carbon-based modular body construction.”

There are three different Stealth 2 driver options. Let’s take a closer look at each one...

• REVIEW: TaylorMade Stealth 2



TaylorMade Stealth 2

The Stealth 2 builds on the success of the 60X Carbon Twist Face.



The new face design incorporates advances in the inverted cone technology, increasing forgiveness and maintaining ball speed on off-centre hits.



The face weighs 24g, which is 2g lighter than the previous model, and features an expanded sweetspot for more forgiveness across the whole face.

The light carbon body allows weight to be redistributed for better launch and forgiveness. A nanotexture cover encases the face which helps optimise launch and spin in all playing conditions.



A carbon reinforced composite ring, Thru-Slot speed pocket, and 25g rear weight all ramp up the forgiveness and speed in an aerodynamic head shape.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD

This is the most forgiving of the three models.

The draw bias design corrects your ball flight whilst maintaining forgiveness across the whole face, especially towards the heel.



Just like the standard Stealth 2, it features the new 60X Carbon Twist Face design and advanced inverted cone technology, maintaining ball speeds on off-centre strikes and, at the same time, increasing forgiveness.

With the lighter face design, it has a larger sweetspot, whilst the 30g rear weight optimises forgiveness and delivers higher launch and MOI, making this the highest MOI model in the Stealth 2 family.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

The Stealth 2 Plus builds on the impressive speed generated by the first generation of the 60X Carbon Twist Face.

It, too, features the same advancements in the inverted cone technology as the other models, again maintaining ball speeds on off-centre strikes and increasing forgiveness across the face.



Where the Plus differs is in its expanded COR area for a larger sweetspot, which makes it even more forgiving. The 15g rear weight - combined with the 15g sliding weight - increases MOI and forgiveness whilst also allowing golfers to control shot-shaping by shifting the weight for the desired ball flight.

So, there you have it: three new models offering forgiveness and speed for golfers of all levels. What's not to love?



Available: February 17, 2023

RRP: £525 (Plus), £499