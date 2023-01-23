FIRST LOOK: Titleist TSR1 driver, fairway and hybrid

The final addition to the Titleist TSR range has arrived in the shape of the TSR1.

The TSR1 range is the perfect offering for the golfers who have the driver swing speed of less than 90 mph. TSR1 promotes optimal launch conditions through an ultra-lightweight design, enhanced aerodynamics and strategically placed centre of gravity. From this design you can expect effortless speed, distance and high launch without sacrificing forgiveness, looks or feel.

“The TSR1 line represents a continued commitment to deliver speed to every style of player,” said Stephanie Luttrell, Titleist Director of Metalwood Development. “With the TSR1 driver, we found more speed and launch for the player through a lightweight design, better aerodynamics and our deepest CG ever in a Titleist driver.”

Titleist TSR1 driver

The TSR1 driver is built for ultra-lightweight speed and distance. The TSR1 driver provides players the launch characteristics and speed to deliver effortless added yards to every drive. With a 460cc driver, the TSR1 is roughly 40 grams lighter than TSR2, with weight savings coming from a lighter head, 40-gram shaft and lightweight grip.

The elimination of excess weight, combined with improved aerodynamics and a similar “boat tail” shape to TSR2, helps golfers swing TSR1 faster through the air. Multi-Plateau Variable Face Thickness technology found in other TSR driver models assists in speed retention from off-centre hits, while a deep CG almost perfectly centred to the face promotes higher launch and exceptional ball speed.

Titleist TSR1 fairway

The lightest and highest launching TSR fairway metal, TSR1 is designed to help moderate speed players get even more speed and launch out of every strike. TSR1 fairways have a larger footprint than the TSR 2 offerings at 180cc, however, TSR1 is 20 grams lighter.

An open hosel construction helps create a deeper CG placement that promotes higher launch and more forgiveness. TSR1 fairways also have a 15 percent higher MOI than their predecessor thanks to improved shaping and weighting. For golfers seeking to get the golf ball up in the air higher and faster, TSR1 is designed to do just that.

Titleist TSR1 hybrid

TSR1 hybrids achieve more speed and higher MOI through enhanced profile and ultra-lightweight construction. A larger “wood-type” clubhead allows for a deeper CG placement and a more confidence-inspiring look at address.

Despite the larger profile, the TSR1 hybrid’s design achieves performance gains without increasing swingweight. TSR1 hybrid shafts utilise a .335 fairway tip and are ½-inch longer than prior generations for increased speed and launch.

Available: February 23, 2023

RRP: £529 TSR1 drivers, £289 TSR1 fairways, £259 TSR1 hybrids