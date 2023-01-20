search
FIRST LOOK: Wilson Dynapower drivers

Gear

FIRST LOOK: Wilson Dynapower drivers

By James Tait17 January, 2023
Wilson Wilson Dynapower Drivers New Gear Equipment
Wilson Dynapower Drivers

Introducing the brand new Wilson Dynapower drivers.

Featuring an all-new AI face, the Wilson Dynapower is available in two different options: an all-new, low-spinning carbon model, and a forgiving, high MOI titanium model. 

“We first changed the game of golf seven decades ago and it’s time to do it again,” explained Tim Clarke, president of Wilson Golf. “Just like the original concept, these new woods are built with more power in mind, as we continue to innovate and deliver top-of-the line products that raise the confidence of golfers at all skill levels.

"This time, we’ve used advanced AI technology to redefine golf club power options and we’re extremely proud of this new line of Dynapower products and the impact they can have.”

• Kevin Kisner signs with Wilson Golf

Wilson Dynapower Face Fb

Using advanced AI methods, Wilson used thousands of clubheads which were analysed using the same computer design process that produced the Wilson D9 range. 

This gave the design team a variety of data variations to produce the most effective design possible, and resulted in the PKR2 technology that features in both driver heads, providing a dynamic face thickness optimised over the whole clubface for faster ball speeds and maximum forgiveness on off-centre hits. 

A new, dynamic, six-way adjustable hosel enables fitters to make quick shaft changes, while golfers can benefit from easy one-click launch and spin adjustments.

Here's a closer look at the two models...

• REVIEW: Wilson Dynapower carbon driver

Dynapower Carbon Hero

Wilson Dynapower carbon driver 

Aimed at the avid golfer looking to work the ball off the tee, the lightweight carbon composite panels on the crown and sole, plus a 12g weight, moves the centre of gravity low and forward. This creates a lower-spinning driver head, with neutral-to-fade ball flight tendencies.

Dynapower Ti Hero

Wilson Dynapower titanium driver 

Aimed at the player looking to maximise distance with a straighter ball flight, the titanium head features a 16g rear weight that produces a high MOI driver with a deep, rear centre of gravity. This delivers a higher and more forgiving launch, with a neutral-to-draw bias. 

Available: March 2023 

RRP: £420 (Carbon); £370 (Titanium)

