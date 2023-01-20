search
Gear

FIRST LOOK: Wilson Dynapower fairways, hybrids and irons

By James Tait17 January, 2023
Wilson Dyna Power Woods Hybrid Iron

The new Wilson Dynapower fairway, hybrids and irons all have one thing in common - a brand new AI face design. 

As seen in the new Dynapower drivers, the same AI procedure has produced the same outcome in the fairway and hybrid but looks a little different in the irons. 

Wilson have used advanced AI methods in designing the irons for the first time - the same computer process used successfully with the Dynapower and D9 woods. 

Different variations of clubhead data and aesthetics were analysed to produce the most effective shape possible. The end design then incorporated the pioneering Wilson Power Hole 3.0 technology to deliver maximum ball speed across the face of each club 

• REVIEW: Wilson Dynapower carbon driver

Dynapower Iron Hero

Wilson Dynapower irons 

The irons are aimed at mid handicappers and feature a distinctive red tread for men and teal for women. This has been designed to maximise the visual appeal for players looking for more distance and mishit-management.

They also feature heel-to-toe weighting, for a higher MOI, and have a lower CG to deliver stability on off-centre hits for higher launch and a steeper angle of descent. 

Dynapwr Fairway Hero

Wilson Dynapower fairways 

Wilson Dynapower fairway woods feature the same AI design as the drivers and feature a high MOI design with a tour-inspired shape.

They also incorporate a 12g rear weight that delivers a high launch and ball flight.  

Dynapwr Hybrid Hero

Wilson Dynapower hybrids 

Just like the driver and fairways, the hybrid features variable face thickness and internal weighting to position the centre of gravity low and back, producing an easy-to-launch ball flight that is more forgiving with a high MOI.  

Available: March 2023

RRP: £220 fairways; £195 hybrids; £700 irons (5-SW, steel); £800 irons (5-SW, graphite)

