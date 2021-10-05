search
HomeGearThe FootJoy AW21 range is packed with ‘must have’ garments

Gear

The FootJoy AW21 range is packed with ‘must have’ garments

By David Cunninghame30 September, 2021
Are you the type of golfer that continues to tee it up no matter what the winter weather decides to throw at you? If so, FootJoy’s new Autumn/Winter 21 range has the garments for you. 

Once again FJ is sticking to its commitment to ‘make every day playable.’ Designed with a single-minded focus on golfers, this new range features striking garments and innovative fabrics to deliver protection against the elements.

• FootJoy x Harris Tweed = 1 stunning golf shoe

With a wide selection of pullovers, jackets, baselayers and bobble hats, this range is the perfect complement to FJ’s recently released HydroSeriesline of waterproof garments, providing substantial layering combinations to offer the complete protective outfit with minimal restrictions.

FJ’s Brand Ambassadors, including Bernd Wiesberger and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, have already put the Autumn/Winter’21 range to the test and into play on Tour. 

Now let’s dive into some of the highlights within the range.

FJ RIBBED CHILL-OUT XTREME

A new midlayer that uses advanced fabric to offer a smooth, jersey fleece knit main body with double knit ribbed shoulders and arms to offer textural and colour contrasts. (£80)

• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

FJ CONTRAST CHILL-OUT XTREME

The midlayer’s stretch fabric ensures full freedom of movement and uses a Flat Back Rib with contrasting lightweight woven overlay to deliver a strong layering piece. (£75)

FJ QUILTED CHILL-OUT XTREME

The diamond quilted aesthetic provides a striking look whilst creating small pockets of warm air that retain body heat in cool conditions. (£80)

FJ HYBRID INSULATED JACKET

The jacket’s knit fleece body and insulated woven panels combination both trap and retain body heat to create a micro-climate effect for added insulation, warmth and comfort. (£140)

FJ WOOL BLEND TECH FULL ZIP

Wool blend fabric provides the warmth and comfort of natural fibre, with the durability and colour fastness of performance fabrics, whilst the exterior shell lining offers the garment versatility with added protection from the wind and additional warmth. (£120)

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

PHASEONE BASE LAYER

The innovative Hexatherm Graphene Print sits tight against the body to maintain compression for comfort and heat efficiencies. (£60)

FJ INSULATED JACKET

The jacket’s super soft wind and waterresistant woven shell and Thermolite insulated panels provides protection from the elements, whilst the fourway stretch fabric ensures freedom of movement through the swing. (£120)

REVERSIBLE THERMAL VEST

Providing two looks in one, the highly versatile vest retains heat with its lightweight insulated woven fabric construct and uses a water resistant DWR finish to provide protection against light rain. (£120)

SPACE DYE FLEECE FULL-ZIP

Featuring a mandarin collar, the midlayer makes a statement on the course and ensures total comfort with its stretch jersey fleece fabric and warming brushed back finish. (£80)

