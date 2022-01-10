search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL shoes

Gear

NEW FOR '22

FootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL shoes

By David Cunninghame05 January, 2022
FootJoy FootJoy FUEL FJ Footjoy shoes Shoes New Gear
Foot Joy Fuel 1

FootJoy’s latest innovation has been designed with the modern golfer in mind. 

We all know that FootJoy is responsible for some of the finest footwear in the business, catering for the traditionalists and committed golfers with its brilliant and extensive line-up.

The new FUEL golf shoe, however, represents something a little bit different. 

There is no denying that the pandemic has brought a lot of new, often-younger golfers into the sport over the past two years, and it's those golfers FJ is targeting with this new design. Its sharp, athletic silhouette, bold colour pops, and streamlined look all help to set the FUEL apart from other shoes within the brand’s ranges. 

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

Foot Joy Fuel 2

However, don't think that for a moment that these more 'brash' looks have come at the expense of performance. After all, this is a FootJoy shoe, packed with golf-specific innovations and, ultimately, it has been designed with a single-minded focus on the golfer.

• TaylorMade unveils ground-breaking Stealth drivers

Very much an athletic design, the FUEL’s dynamic look comes courtesy of waterproof, synthetic uppers with sculptured design elements, including a mid-foot bevel and an exaggerated platform.

Footjoy Fuel 3

Below the silhouette, the sole (inspired by a Pro|SL Outsole), patented mid-foot stability bridge and Stratolite EVA midsole combine to become the driving force behind the FUEL’s athletic performance.

• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

The new stability bridge, and its location on the sole, helps to provide mid-foot support throughout the swing. It then combines with Pro|SL inspired traction lugs to ensure you have plenty of grip and stability on the golf course. 

Foot Joy Fuel 4

The Stratolite EVA midsole helps to provide increased lateral support, while also being responsible for extreme comfort levels on offer.

The FUEL will be available in men’s, women’s and junior options and looks to pick up where the hugely successful HyperFlex left off, ensuring that FJ has a 'go to' option for golfers seeking a high-performance, athletic shoe.

Available: January 14
Price: £134.99 (men’s), £159.99 (men’s BOA), £124.99 (women’s), £149.99 (women’s BOA), £64.99 (junior)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FJ

Related Articles - Footjoy shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
play button
PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD
Fairway Woods
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star diagnosed with rare kidney disease
Cameron Smith dismisses claims Sentry TOC course was too easy
Friend of Tiger Woods predicts 2022 season write-off
US Women's Open gets MASSIVE purse increase
Last few spots available for Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
See all videos right arrow