FootJoy’s latest innovation has been designed with the modern golfer in mind.



We all know that FootJoy is responsible for some of the finest footwear in the business, catering for the traditionalists and committed golfers with its brilliant and extensive line-up.



The new FUEL golf shoe, however, represents something a little bit different.



There is no denying that the pandemic has brought a lot of new, often-younger golfers into the sport over the past two years, and it's those golfers FJ is targeting with this new design. Its sharp, athletic silhouette, bold colour pops, and streamlined look all help to set the FUEL apart from other shoes within the brand’s ranges.



• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers



However, don't think that for a moment that these more 'brash' looks have come at the expense of performance. After all, this is a FootJoy shoe, packed with golf-specific innovations and, ultimately, it has been designed with a single-minded focus on the golfer.

• TaylorMade unveils ground-breaking Stealth drivers



Very much an athletic design, the FUEL’s dynamic look comes courtesy of waterproof, synthetic uppers with sculptured design elements, including a mid-foot bevel and an exaggerated platform.

Below the silhouette, the sole (inspired by a Pro|SL Outsole), patented mid-foot stability bridge and Stratolite EVA midsole combine to become the driving force behind the FUEL’s athletic performance.



• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

The new stability bridge, and its location on the sole, helps to provide mid-foot support throughout the swing. It then combines with Pro|SL inspired traction lugs to ensure you have plenty of grip and stability on the golf course.

The Stratolite EVA midsole helps to provide increased lateral support, while also being responsible for extreme comfort levels on offer.



The FUEL will be available in men’s, women’s and junior options and looks to pick up where the hugely successful HyperFlex left off, ensuring that FJ has a 'go to' option for golfers seeking a high-performance, athletic shoe.



Available: January 14

Price: £134.99 (men’s), £159.99 (men’s BOA), £124.99 (women’s), £149.99 (women’s BOA), £64.99 (junior)