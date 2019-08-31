FootJoy Fury - Reader's Test

Four of our readers put FJ’s latest shoe through its paces.

The Fury represents a completely new way in which FootJoy designs a golf shoe.



The brand’s design process almost always begins with designing an outsole and then building from there, starting from the outside and working inwards. With the Fury, they reversed this process, beginning with the inner portion of the shoe before working their way out, with the goal of maximising comfort along every step of the process.

The result? Stability where you need it and comfort where you want it.

Four lucky bunkered readers were given the opportunity to test out a pair of the shoes over the course of several months to see how this latest offering from the No.1 shoe brand in golf performs.



Here is what they had to say.



Craig Sharp

“I was pleasantly surprised with every aspect of these shoes. I have never worn FootJoy and always stuck with other brands. I can safely say these are the most comfortable golf shoes I have ever worn.



They are so comfortable that they have reduced that end-of-round fatigue feel that I am accustomed to.



My feet just feel so fresh after 18 holes. When I switch from the Fury to my trainers, I hardly notice a difference.

I also love the level of grip on offer. I have plenty of traction and stability. I am also a big fan of the more modern, athletic styling.

It is something I look for in golf shoes and I’m glad FootJoy are going down that design route. I am now a FootJoy convert. Thanks to the Fury pretty certain I’ll only wear FJ from now on.

Scott Stewart

Without wanting to sound clichéd, these shoes were just like putting on a pair of slippers. Usually, I find it takes a bit of time to break in a new pair of golf shoes but that wasn’t the case with the Fury.



They are exceptionally comfortable, feel fantastic and give such snug fit. I have also played in a couple of deluges and was pleased to find my feet remained bone dry.

Although I tend to go for a more traditional-looking golf shoe, I was actually surprised at just how much I looked the look of them.



I’ve played some links and parkland golf and found that, no matter the weather and ground conditions, I had plenty of grip and stability. I knew I could swing at 100% and did not have to worry about losing my footing. Absolutely fantastic golf shoes.

Robert Addison

I play golf a couple of times a week and, even after a few months, I still find them just as comfortable as when I first slipped them on.

I have a few pairs of golf shoes from other brands and they cannot hold a candle to the Fury when it comes to comfort. My feet feel so fresh after every round I play. Everything about them is great.

You can immediately tell they are real quality golf shoes that deliver on every aspect of performance. I also feel I can keep my balance really well when wearing them, no matter where I find myself on the golf course.



I would suggest everyone goes and tries a pair on for themselves. They are so comfortable as soon as you slip them on that you will probably not want to take them off.

Neil Urquhart

Straight away, I noticed just how comfortable they are. The sporty design is something that I wasn’t the biggest fan of at first but they have really grown on me. When it comes to grip I can’t fault them whatsoever.

I feel very confident in the stable base they give me, even in wet and slippery conditions. The insole is really comfy and TruFit system is probably my favourite feature.



I feel really locked in when I’m swinging the club and it only helps to add to the comfort.

The fact that they are waterproof is another big plus for me as I tend to play a fair bit of golf in wet conditions. A few of my playing partners have been quite jealous of me.



They’ve been listening to me rave about the comfort and wish they had been the ones to win the competition.