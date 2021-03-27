FootJoy announces new partnership to help 'grow the game'

FootJoy has announced a three-year partnership withthe Golf Foundation, launching a collaborative



effort to champion growing the game.

Now recognised as the ‘Official Golf Clothing and Golf Shoe Supplier’ to the Golf Foundation, FJ has stepped up its long term ambitions and commitment to support junior golf and

growing the game through this exclusive partnership.

The agreement will see FJ equip the Golf Foundation’s staff members with complete FJ uniform across its innovative apparel and footwear line-up for the period of 2021-2024, as well as supply prizes to elevate experiences for junior golfers through the Golf Foundation’s school programmes and wider

annual fundraising events.



“This is undeniably an exciting partnership to be a part of and one which presents unique opportunities moving forward," said Paul O'Hagan, FootJoy European marketing manager.

He added: "The work the Golf Foundation do in introducing golf to future players of the game from diverse backgrounds and identities is truly game-changing, and we look forward to working closely with the Golf Foundation over the next three years to help to deliver a brighter future for tomorrow’s golfers.”

“The Golf Foundation team is very excited about the opportunity to work with FootJoy as its Official Shoe and Clothing Partner," said Brendon Pyle, CEO, Golf Foundation.

He continued, "both organisations share the ambition to make the sport more accessible to a wider diversity of young people and with the Foundation about to embark on a new 5-year strategy to create more golfers, now is the perfect time to work with such a well-known and respected brand as FootJoy.”