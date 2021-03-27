search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy announces new partnership to help 'grow the game'

Gear

FootJoy announces new partnership to help 'grow the game'

By David Cunninghame27 March, 2021
FootJoy FJ Golf Foundation grassroots golf grassroots news Paul O'Hagan
Foot Joy Golf Foundation

FootJoy has announced a three-year partnership withthe Golf Foundation, launching a collaborative


effort to champion growing the game.

Now recognised as the ‘Official Golf Clothing and Golf Shoe Supplier’ to the Golf Foundation, FJ has stepped up its long term ambitions and commitment to support junior golf and
growing the game through this exclusive partnership.

• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

The agreement will see FJ equip the Golf Foundation’s staff members with complete FJ uniform across its innovative apparel and footwear line-up for the period of 2021-2024, as well as supply prizes to elevate experiences for junior golfers through the Golf Foundation’s school programmes and wider
annual fundraising events.

“This is undeniably an exciting partnership to be a part of and one which presents unique opportunities moving forward," said Paul O'Hagan, FootJoy European marketing manager.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

He added: "The work the Golf Foundation do in introducing golf to future players of the game from diverse backgrounds and identities is truly game-changing, and we look forward to working closely with the Golf Foundation over the next three years to help to deliver a brighter future for tomorrow’s golfers.”

“The Golf Foundation team is very excited about the opportunity to work with FootJoy as its Official Shoe and Clothing Partner," said Brendon Pyle, CEO, Golf Foundation.

• The FJ SS21 apparel collection boasts striking designs

He continued, "both organisations share the ambition to make the sport more accessible to a wider diversity of young people and with the Foundation about to embark on a new 5-year strategy to create more golfers, now is the perfect time to work with such a well-known and respected brand as FootJoy.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FJ

Related Articles - Golf Foundation

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - grassroots news

Related Articles - Paul O'Hagan

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow