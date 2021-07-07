FootJoy partners with Harris Tweed to launch this stunning shoe

FootJoy has collaborated with Harris Tweed and the result is a rather special golf shoe.



The limited-edition Premiere Series Black Watch Packard exudes the history, hand craftsmanship and attention to detail that both brands pride themselves upon.

Harris Tweed is the only fabric in the world governed by its own Act of Parliament and FootJoy selected the Black Watch cloth from its Hebrides Heritage Collection.



Each shoe features its own unique piece of Harris Tweed Black Watch cloth on the saddle with each pair having its own blend of the blue, black and green wool used.

Each pair also comes with a unique shoe bag made from the same Harris Tweed cloth, just to add to the appeal of this brilliant collab.

Governed by The Harris Tweed Act, the fabric must be handwoven in the homes of residents of the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, to be able to use the Harris Tweed name and logo.

This maintains the integrity and distinctive character of the fabric which is recognised globally for its quality. Unusually, the wool is dyed before being spun, allowing a multitude of colours to be blended into the yarn, creating a cloth of great depth and complexity.

Harris Tweed cloth has been produced on the islands of Lewis, Harris, Uist and Barra for generations using truly traditional methods.

While timeless in design, the Packard is infused with modern innovations, led by the all-new VersaTrax+ outsole which utilises multiple TPU compounds to grip any surface - a harder TPU for on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces.



The shoe also delivers on comfort, featuring an Ortholite EcoPlush FitBed with perimeter stability in the heel as well as super-soft underfoot cushioning.

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to work with such an iconic brand. Harris Tweed was the original uniform of choice in the Outer Hebrides, an early innovation statement for golfers performing in challenging elements,” says Chris Tobias, FootJoy Vice President of Global Footwear.



He continued, “the luxurious hand-woven wool is a strong complement to our modern classic footwear, both fuelled by authenticity, style, and performance.”

You can expect to see FootJoy ambassadors donning the eye-catching design at this week’s Scottish Open and at Royal St Georges.

Harris Tweed Hebrides chairman, Brian Wilson, said: “Harris Tweed and golf are natural partners with a shared provenance that goes back to the earliest days of the game. It has been a pleasure to work with FootJoy since we represent the same standards of excellence in quality and design. The Black Watch Packard is worthy of the world’s finest players and courses.”

Available: July 8 at footjoy.co.uk

Price: £199.99