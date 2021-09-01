FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

When facing the harshest conditions, FootJoy has you covered with its new HydroSeries line of waterproofs.



FootJoy is labelling HydroSeries as the most complete outerwear range in golf, thanks to its use of DryJoys Waterproof Technology and its range of options to suit every golfer’s needs during the colder and wetter months.

HydroTour

Leading the line is the all-new HydroTour (£225). Designed to withstand everything from light showers to the stormiest of conditions, it features a DrySeal Technology collar to prevent that awful feeling of water running down the back of your neck.



The double collar system has a cinch cord on the inner layer to keep the rain out and clever drainage holes on the outer layer allow water to simply fall off your back.



FJ’s most innovative rain jacket also features a 3-panel construction with fewer seams and premium, multi-directional stretch fabric to provide full motion throughout the swing.

The highly protective jacket defends in cool, wet conditions and boasts a waterproof rating above 20,000mm of water column pressure. In layman’s terms, the HydroTour is the most complete rain jacket FJ has ever created.

It will be available in two colourways: black with charcoal and lime, and navy with black and bright red.



HydroLite

The all-new HydroLite (£170) is the perfect, lightweight waterproof rain jacket with added breathability and stretch to the fabric. Better suited to warmer conditions, its 100% waterproof and breathable construction ensures comfort and total protection from the elements, whilst the 2.5 layer lightweight fabric folds to a compact size for easy storage in your golf bag. An ideal option through changeable conditions.

To help add to the appeal of the HydroLite, it is available in five striking colourways including an eye-catching tonal marble effect print in black and navy.

HydroKnit

The FJ HydroKnit (£150) is one of the most versatile garments in golf. First launched two years ago, this updated version carries on from its predecessor to offer the wearability of a midlayer and the performance of a rain jacket. Its clever construction utilises a 4-way stretch fabric and is 30% lighter to further enhance freedom of movement.



Now with the addition of hand pockets and a DWR finish throughout, the jacket elevates its comfort whilst remaining uncompromising in its protection against the elements. Available in three colourways, the HydroKnit is the rain jacket that will likely never leave your golf bag.



Its lightweight, packable design means that it can be easily slotted into even the busiest of golf bag pockets, while its versatility in a multitude of conditions make the ideal garment to grab when the weather is at its unpredictable best.

The HydroKnit 1/2 Zip is available in three colourways: black and grey with lime, navy and denim, and charcoal with bright red and white.



As is the case with all of the jackets within the men’s and women’s HydroSeries, the HydroKnit comes with three-year limited waterproof warranty.

Plus, all three HydroSeries options are accompanied by matching waterproof trousers - HydroTour and HydroLite can be worn as an over trouser or standalone trouser, whereas the HydroKnit has been designed and engineered to be worn on its own.

Women’s range

The ever-popular HLV2 (£160) provides golfers with 100% waterproof (Waterproof rating of 20,000mm), lightweight protection in the wettest of conditions. Its 2.5 layer bonded construction reduces weight and enhances mobility to support comfort and peak performance.



The women’s range is bolstered by the full-zip HydroKnit (£200). Its lightweight, breathable construction provides year-round versatility.



No matter what the elements decide to throw at you on the course, FJ has you covered with its brilliant HydroSeries range. Waterpoofs you can rely on.