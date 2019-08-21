FootJoy HydroKnit – The must have waterproof pullover

It isn’t a jacket. It isn’t a mid-layer. But it is waterproof. So what on earth do we have here then?



It is the all-new FootJoy HydroKnit, a waterproof pullover that feels like a mid-layer and performs like a waterproof jacket.



Throughout the design process of this year’s Autumn/Winter 2019 outerwear range, FootJoy endeavoured to rethink the traditional waterproof jacket.

Feedback from tour players and amateur golfers highlighted a demand for a garment that provided full waterproof protection with all the comfort and versatility of a mid-layer.



HydroKnit is fashioned from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that has been designed to cope with toughest of conditions.

It boasts a 15,000mm waterproof rating, which basically means it will keep you dry even when chucks it down from the first tee to the 18th green and also has a three-year waterproof warranty.

It is also an incredibly breathable garment, with a 15,000g/sqm Moisture Permeability (breathability) rating.

This is why the HydroKnit is likely to take up permanent residence in your bag. From the cold depths of winter to the summer downpours, it will keep you dry and comfortable.

Other key features include a DWR finish that enables water to bead on the garment’s surface and roll off, an elastic waistband for a personal fit, adjustable cuffs, raglan sleeve construction for unrestricted movement around the shoulders and an inside pocket to keep your phone or scorecard dry during the round.



This is the ideal garment for those of you who tend to shy away from donning a waterproof garment when the heavens start to open.

It effectively marries the attributes of a waterproof jacket with the comfort, stretch and soft feel of a mid-layer for ultimate versatility.

Leading FJ brand ambassadors on the European Tour were introduced to HydroKnit at the Irish Open, with the product seeing plenty of action during the testing conditions at Lahinch, Renaissance for the Scottish Open and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

“You don’t even realise you have it on. It’s waterproof, it keeps you warm, it’s a good combination of everything, ” said Bernd Wiesberger.

“It’s comfortable, it’s light and moveable so for me it’s easy to swing in. I often don’t wear a jacket because they do feel like they restrict movement but this one feels like there’s no restriction at all, so it’s definitely something I can play in, ” said Paul Dunne.

Colour options: Black with Charcoal, Navy with Kelly Green, Sapphire with Geranium

Price: £180