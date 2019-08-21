search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy HydroKnit – The must have waterproof pullover

Gear

FootJoy HydroKnit – The must have waterproof pullover

By David Cunninghame19 August, 2019
FootJoy FootJoy HydroKnit FootJoy apparel Waterproofs Apparel New Gear Bernd Wiesberger Paul Dunne
Fj Hydro Knit 1

It isn’t a jacket. It isn’t a mid-layer. But it is waterproof. So what on earth do we have here then?

It is the all-new FootJoy HydroKnit, a waterproof pullover that feels like a mid-layer and performs like a waterproof jacket.

• FootJoy unveils limited edition Open Pro/SL

Throughout the design process of this year’s Autumn/Winter 2019 outerwear range, FootJoy endeavoured to rethink the traditional waterproof jacket.

Fj Hydro Knit 2

Feedback from tour players and amateur golfers highlighted a demand for a garment that provided full waterproof protection with all the comfort and versatility of a mid-layer.

• FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

HydroKnit is fashioned from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that has been designed to cope with toughest of conditions.

Fj Hydro Knit 3

It boasts a 15,000mm waterproof rating, which basically means it will keep you dry even when chucks it down from the first tee to the 18th green and also has a three-year waterproof warranty.

It is also an incredibly breathable garment, with a 15,000g/sqm Moisture Permeability (breathability) rating.

This is why the HydroKnit is likely to take up permanent residence in your bag. From the cold depths of winter to the summer downpours, it will keep you dry and comfortable.

Fj Hydro Knit 4

Other key features include a DWR finish that enables water to bead on the garment’s surface and roll off, an elastic waistband for a personal fit, adjustable cuffs, raglan sleeve construction for unrestricted movement around the shoulders and an inside pocket to keep your phone or scorecard dry during the round.

• The incredibly versatile FootJoy Flex and Golf Casual

This is the ideal garment for those of you who tend to shy away from donning a waterproof garment when the heavens start to open.

It effectively marries the attributes of a waterproof jacket with the comfort, stretch and soft feel of a mid-layer for ultimate versatility.

Fj Hydro Knit 5

Leading FJ brand ambassadors on the European Tour were introduced to HydroKnit at the Irish Open, with the product seeing plenty of action during the testing conditions at Lahinch, Renaissance for the Scottish Open and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

“You don’t even realise you have it on. It’s waterproof, it keeps you warm, it’s a good combination of everything, ” said Bernd Wiesberger.

“It’s comfortable, it’s light and moveable so for me it’s easy to swing in. I often don’t wear a jacket because they do feel like they restrict movement but this one feels like there’s no restriction at all, so it’s definitely something I can play in, ” said Paul Dunne.

Colour options: Black with Charcoal, Navy with Kelly Green, Sapphire with Geranium
Price: £180

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - Waterproofs

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Bernd Wiesberger

Related Articles - Paul Dunne

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka discusses "weird" nude shoot
Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"
Rory McIlroy has a plan to tackle slow play
Brooks Koepka shares NUDE photo of himself
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow