FootJoy HyperFlex golf shoe - FIRST LOOK!

According to FootJoy, the all-new HyperFlex shoe underlines its commitment to top-class performance by “enhancing comfort and support”.

The brand prides itself on being the No.1 shoe in golf and shows no signs of resting on its laurels as it once again delivers on performance, innovation, style, comfort and quality with its latest fantastic offering.

The FJ team has created a product tuned specifically for golf, as HyperFlex features a BOA lacing system and an all-new outsole, which allows the shoe to move in unison with the golfer and mimic the natural flexure of the foot.

BOA, for those unfamiliar with it, is an innovative system that features an asymmetrical configuration that ensures a dialled-in, precision fit with a reduction in pressure on the top of the foot.

This, in turn, enables the shoe to move with you, wrapping your foot in complete comfort, all while providing powerful support through the swing.

Added comfort and performance benefits are also delivered thanks to a midsole which is cleverly designed to meet the needs of golfers both when walking and swinging a golf club.



These benefits are made possible by the Stratofoam cushioning system. This foam blend provides the perfect combination of cushioning, which helps absorb shock, while also maximising energy return to reduce foot fatigue.

The shoe has already received the ultimate seal of approval, which many tour pros having already making the switch to HyperFlex in recent weeks, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Bernd Wiesberger amongst them.

“They look and feel so athletic,” said former Scottish Open champ Cabrera Bello. “Super comfortable the moment you put them on.”

To accompany the release of the shoe, FootJoy has also released the HyperFLX glove.



It features a premium cabretta leather palm that provides a super-soft, comfortable feel and a lightweight MicroVentTM FiberSofTM material on the back of the hand for added breathability.

The PowernetTM Mesh along the knuckles, meantime, increases moisture control and fit consistency.



Available: February 1 (shoe), Now (glove)

Prices: WRAPID BOA, £149.99; Laced, £129.99; HyperFLX glove, £18