FootJoy makes streetwear-inspired addition to Pro|SL range

FootJoy has announced another addition to its ever-popular Pro|SL range – inspired by streetwear trends.

The apparel firm has introduced the Pro|SL Sport, which includes a range of fresh technology to help the spikeless shoe perform.

New to the latest model is a material upper consisting of mesh and an ultra-thin TPU hotmelt top layer, combined with a membrane layer to ensure it is both breathable and waterproof.

Digging deeper, FootJoy sticks with its commitment to traction and performance when it comes to its shoe range, featuring the key innovations which have made it such a popular choice.

Those include the Infinity Outsole, StratoFoam cushioning and a Proprietary FTF outsole unit.

The Pro|SL Sport is designed to complement the established models, and colourways are available in both the men’s and women’s ranges.

“The Pro|SL’s popularity has led the shoe to become an iconic brand in golf, synonymous with Tour-level performance and innovation, and the launch of the Pro|SL Sport will only strengthen the range further as the consistent leader in spikeless performance receives fresh energy with a world-class upper design, said Guy Smith, product manager at FootJoy Footwear.

“The new materials in the mesh upper and hotmelt top layer push the shoe into unchartered territory as we listen to and fulfil golfers demands for footwear styles that increasingly blur the lines with off-course trends, without compromising on the product’s core performance.”

The Pro|SL Sport goes on sale on Friday with prices starting at £134.99 for the women’s range and £159.99 for the men’s.