FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

How do you celebrate 75 consecutive years as the No.1 shoe on the PGA Tour? The answer is to release a classically inspired collection that boasts the latest and greatest technologies available.



The FootJoy Premiere Series features three new designs that the traditionalists among you will no doubt love.

The entire series was designed in collaboration with several PGA Tour players and has been crafted using soft, supple premium leather uppers by Pittards, ultra-lightweight materials and exquisite detailing to deliver a distinctly classic style.

Don’t think, however, that the Premiere Series lacks in technology and performance. FootJoy has infused these designs with its all-new VersaTrax+ outsole, a revolutionary anti-channelling tread pattern that is engineered to provide grip for any lie or angle and reduce any slippage.



VersaTrax+ utilises a harder TPU for on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces.



The Premiere Series will also deliver on comfort thanks to an Ortholite EcoPlush FitBed. It delivers perimeter stability in the heel as well as super-soft and comfortable custom underfoot cushioning.

The first of the three models in the men's line-up is the luxurious Tarlow.

A modern interpretation of the timeless cap toe design, it uses natural grain leather in the vamp and the quarter, complemented by a coordinated croc print in the heel, cap toe and eyestay. The midsole is complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitch.

The Packard, named after Footjoy founder Frederick Packard, features exquisite detailing and pebble grain leather in both the vamp and the quarter.



It also uses a calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area that is complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitching to provide a sophisticated aesthetic.

Finally we have what could be described as the most contemporary look within the Series, the spikeless Flint.

Smooth ChromoSkin leather is used in the upper, highlighted by embossed detailing on the saddle area to provide a classy yet understated look. Inside the shoe, you will find premium lambskin linings and a new fitbed for exceptional comfort.

You will have likely seen many of the game’s top players donning shoes from the Premiere Series over the past few months, including Adam Scott and Ian Poulter.

“I was lucky enough to work with the team over the last several years to talk about what’s needed for the best golf shoe out there,” said Adam Scott.



He added: “My big belief is that FootJoy should have the best golf shoe out there and I believe they’ve achieved that with the Premiere Series.”

Ian Poulter had this to say; “They feel super comfortable the moment you put them on. They don’t need breaking in which is a massive plus, and I also obviously love the fact I can customise them!”

For those of you looking to design your own shoes, the Premiere Series Packard, Tarlow and Women’s ranges will be available on MyJoys from 15th March.

MyJoys allows you to select from millions of possible combinations of colours, print, laces and more in spiked, spikeless, Laced or BOA options across the Premiere Series range.

Sooner or later, everything old is new again - and we’re so very glad that FootJoy has decided to reinvent the classics.

Available: 15 March

Prices: Tarlow - £169.99, Flint & Packard - £159.99, Women’s - £149.99