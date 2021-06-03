search
FootJoy unveils new Pro|SL Carbon BOA

Gear

FootJoy unveils new Pro|SL Carbon BOA

By David Cunninghame02 June, 2021
The Pro|SL Carbon, one of FJ’s most popular and most technologically advanced shoe designs, has just received a fitting upgrade.

The Pro|SL Carbon BOA incorporates FootJoy’s BOA Fit System to further elevate both comfort and performance.

• REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon

This system was designed in conjunction with the engineers at BOA to ensure a level of personal fit that just isn’t possible with laces.

The result of such a micro-adjustable fit is improved stability, control, power and a better connection between your foot and the #1 shoe on tour.

• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

The Pro|SL has been a runaway success for FJ ever since it first came onto the scene in 2016. The Carbon model, first launched in 2020, houses a carbon fibre insert within the midsole to offer exceptional stability and motion control.

Plus, the carbon fibre inlay flexes and elastically snaps back to its moulded position to recover energy expended when walking between shots and reduce foot and leg fatigue at the end of the round.

• The FJ SS21 collection boasts striking designs

The combination of the two, BOA and the Carbon fibre inlay makes this new model the pinnacle of FJ’s performance spikeless shoe design.

This latest addition to the Pro|SL category perfectly highlights FJ’s commitment to setting the standard in spikeless golf footwear, with golf-specific innovation and a single-minded focus on performance.

Available: Now
Price: £199.99

