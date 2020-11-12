FootJoy continues to set the gold standard for footwear

After 75 years atop the golf shoe business, FootJoy is in a celebratory mood.



With the year’s final major about to kick off, the #1 Shoe in Golf has unveiled an all-new, limited-edition model of the #1 Shoe on Tour, the FJ Pro|SL Gold.



This eye-catching design combines a clean white upper with subtle gold detailing alongside striking gold Infinity Outsole.

Renowned for its superior comfort and performance, the all-new colour way highlights that fact FJ continues to be the gold standard in the golf footwear business.



At the beginning of this year FootJoy overhauled its incredibly popular Pro|SL shoe with an all-new model.

Featuring ChromoSkin leather by Pittards and proprietary FTF outsole to provide lightweight cushioning and perimeter stability, the 2020 Pro|SL takes spikeless shoe performance to new heights.

Its revolutionary Infinity Outsole, meanwhile, delivers tour-proven traction in all weather and helps to set it apart from its predecessor.



Our man David Cunninghame was a huge fan of this latest Pro|SL, along with its Pro|SL Carbon counterpart.

The FJ Pro|SL Gold is available in the Men’s range from today so if you want to snap up a pair of these limited edition kicks then you better be quick.

Price: £149.99

More info:footjoy.co.uk