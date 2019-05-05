search
Gear

FootJoy releases limited edition DryJoys Tour

By David Cunninghame04 May, 2019
Dry Joys Tour

The mark the 30th anniversary of one of its most popular shoe lines, FootJoy has unveiled these limited edition DryJoys Tour.

Only 300 pairs of these limited edition models are on sale, with a striking white/grey croc print upper design and 30th anniversary insoles.

• The incredibly versatile FootJoy Flex and Golf Casual

Since 1989 the DryJoys franchise has been setting the standard for waterproof golf shoes.

Dry Joys Tour 2

The current DryJoys Tour golf shoes blend traditional, sophisticated styling with modern technology and performance.

Their ChromoSkin leather, developed by Pittards of England, is a supple, lightweight, durable and 100% waterproof leather.

Dry Joys Tour 3

The cushioned fit comes courtesy of a lightweight cushioned Fit-Bed insole that provides extreme underfoot comfort and heel support, while the Laser Plus Last offers a full rounded toe character, standard fit across forefoot and instep, with a slightly narrow heel for a comfortable fit.

• FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

Genuine leather linings in the heel of the shoe provide superior slip resistance, while an integrated EVA midsole provides lightweight underfoot cushioning. EVA will not allow a foot impression to set in, which translates to increased stability throughout the golf swing.

Dry Joys Tour 5

The reason why the DryJoys Tour offers such great performance is thanks to its advanced outsole design.

• Check out the new FootJoy SS19 apparel collection

A fiberglass composite support bridge is strategically positioned to provide tremendous mid-foot stability. Stability PODS along the outsole features Optiflex technology throughout all non-PODS areas, creating one of the most flexible outsoles FootJoy has ever developed.

Dry Joys Tour 4

These 9 individual TPU Stability PODS surrounded by dramatically enhanced OptiFlex™ zones to ensure maximum ground contact.

Rounding out the performance are the Cyclone golf spikes that offer superior traction throughout the entire golf swing. 

To learn more about the 30th anniversary, limited edition DryJoys Tour click here.

