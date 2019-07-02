FootJoy unveils limited edition Open Pro/SL

FootJoy is celebrating the historic return of the world’s oldest championship to Northern Ireland with the launch of a limited edition Open Championship Pro/SL shoe.



Worn by more players on Tour than any other shoe, the Open Championship edition of the market-leading model will feature the iconic Claret Jug logo on both the saddle and tongue.



• FootJoy unveils updated version of "hottest shoe in golf"

The shoe will also include the same performance benefits that have seen the Pro/SL chosen by more top 100 players on the Official World Golf Ranking than any other model since it first burst onto the scene at the 2016 Open at Royal Troon.

"The Open Championship always marks a special moment on the golfing calendar and with the tournament’s return to Northern Ireland for the first time in 62 years, it’s guaranteed to be a memorable week," said Richard Fryer, director of product management, FootJoy footwear.



• The incredibly versatile FootJoy Flex and Golf Casual



He added: "The Pro/SL is currently the hottest shoe in the game, and we are delighted that golfers can now mark the iconic week with this Limited-Edition shoe."

The Pro/SL is made with Chromoskin leather for a soft, comfortable, waterproof leather upper and has a TPU moulded outsole offering outstanding spikeless traction.



• FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering



Its Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) provides supple cushioning and a perimeter weighted outsole offers outstanding stability.

The spikeless shoe has helped over 130 tour players worldwide to victory during that time.

The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush from 14 - 21 July 2019, with 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter and 2018 British Masters winner Eddie Pepperell set to be among the dozens of players in the field wearing FootJoy Pro/SL.

Available: Now

Price: £160