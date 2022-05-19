FootJoy reveals latest collab with design legend

After some smart new kicks for summer? FootJoy have got you covered.

The No.1 footwear brand in golf has once again teamed up with leading menswear designer Todd Snyder for a second collaboration.

Named “Blues”, FJ says its latest collection is inspired by vintage golf attire, reinvented for the modern player.

Headlining the new FootJoy x Todd Snyder collection is a version of the Premiere Series shoe. The collection features customised Tarlow and Packard styles which feature blue leather accents.

Every FootJoy player in the field at this week’s PGA Championship will have the option of putting the new collection in play.

It goes on sale on Thursday from select retailers, as well as direct from the brand’s website.

The Tarlow shoe is priced at £199.99, while the Packard is £189.99.