search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy reveals latest collab with design legend

Golf News

FootJoy reveals latest collab with design legend

By Jamie Hall17 May, 2022
FootJoy FootJoy x Todd Snyder New Gear Latest gear news New releases
Foot Joy X Todd Snyder

After some smart new kicks for summer? FootJoy have got you covered.

The No.1 footwear brand in golf has once again teamed up with leading menswear designer Todd Snyder for a second collaboration.

Named “Blues”, FJ says its latest collection is inspired by vintage golf attire, reinvented for the modern player.

• A new way to get round the golf course

• Former PGA winner wants LIV Ryder Cup ban

Headlining the new FootJoy x Todd Snyder collection is a version of the Premiere Series shoe. The collection features customised Tarlow and Packard styles which feature blue leather accents.

Every FootJoy player in the field at this week’s PGA Championship will have the option of putting the new collection in play.

• Where & when to watch the US PGA on TV

• US PGA Championship: Early betting guide

It goes on sale on Thursday from select retailers, as well as direct from the brand’s website.

The Tarlow shoe is priced at £199.99, while the Packard is £189.99.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest gear news

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA: Rory McIlroy surges into first-round lead
US PGA: Round 2 tee times in full
US PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start “for a change”
US PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round
US PGA: Robert MacIntyre pleased with solid start at Southern Hills

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow