FootJoy has the perfect spikeless shoes for summer

Gear

FootJoy has the perfect spikeless shoes for summer

By David Cunninghame14 April, 2021
FootJoy FJ FootJoy Flex FootJoy Flex XP FootJoy Pro|SL Spikeless shoes Shoes New Gear
Fj Spikeless Shoes Summer 1

FootJoy’s 2021 spikeless shoe line-up is its most comprehensive to date, with a variety of different models to suit all golfers this summer.

With over 1 million pairs sold worldwide, the popular Flex franchise headlines FJ’s spikeless offering with re-imagined designs, available for Men and Women.

• The FJ SS21 collection boasts striking designs

The new-look Flex is the ideal option for those relaxed summer rounds.

Fj Spikeless 2021 2

The casual styling is combined with FJ’s proprietary Versa-Trax spikeless traction elements to deliver exceptional on-course performance and off-course versatility, with the EVA midsole and premium mesh uppers providing a cushioned ride and outstanding breathability for airy comfort.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

The sporty styled Flex XP, meanwhile, is ideal for when the weather is at its unpredictable best thanks to its waterproof construction.

It too boasts Versa-Trax spikeless traction, with greater support offered through the swing via enhanced mesh ribbing.

Accompanying the FJ Flex in this comprehensive spikeless line-up is the incredibly popular Pro|SL, and the SuperLites XP, which both welcome new colourway additions and complement FJ’s already established Men’s spikeless options in the Stratos, Contour Casual and Premiere Series Flint.

Fj Spikeless 2021 3

Whilst the new Sport Retro addition to the Women’s range alongside the Flex franchise, Pro|SL and Stratos will offer all golfers a range like no other for the summer ahead.

• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

“The ability to offer players footwear that delivers on comfort without compromising performance has been increasingly welcomed by golfers looking for versatility both on and off-course,” said FJ European Marketing Manager, Paul O’Hagan.

He added: “This year’s range is without question our most exciting offering we have presented, with all-new styles, colourways and most crucially innovation providing an option for each and every golfer. We are excited about the return to firmer conditions and the chance to see the range in action.”

Available: Now
Prices: Flex £89.99, Flex XP £109.99, Pro|SL £149.99 (women's £124.99), Superlites XP £99.99, Stratos £159.99, Premiere Series Flint £159.99, Contour Casual £99.99

