search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe FootJoy Spring/Summer 2021 apparel collection boasts striking designs

Gear

The FootJoy Spring/Summer 2021 apparel collection boasts striking designs

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2021
FootJoy FootJoy SS21 FootJoy apparel FJ Apparel New Gear
Foot Joy Spring Summer 2021

FootJoy’s latest apparel collection delivers the athletic performance we have come to expect from the No.1 shoe, glove and sock brand in golf, but with a very stylish, modern twist.

The men’s range features four brand new collections with some eye-catching, playful prints with all-new floral camo, cocktail, weather and daisy print options available.

• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

These new designs indulge in fun fashion and contemporary patterns that will make a statement on the course.

The four colour collections - Revere, Dorado, Seaside and Geneva – are each inspired by vibrant colour contrasts and wider lifestyle fashion trends. As well as the new prints there are a range of new polos and midlayers with something to suit the needs and tastes of all golfers.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

The colour collections are accompanied by a sweeping Essentials range, which complements the latest collections with supporting block colour garments.

• FootJoy HyperFlex - FIRST LOOK!

FJ’s SS’21 line also presents an expanded women’s GolfLeisure collection offering a range of versatile garments and introduces three new colour stories: Blue Jay, Blush Pink, and Neutral.

Fj 21 Revere

The Revere collection features a palette of summer vibrancy, with Cape Red, Storm Blue, Vanilla and White.

The playful Smooth Pique Weather Print polo (£50) pattern adds a contemporary twist to a classic polo featuring weather emoji icons.

Fj 21 Dorado

Dorado introduces oceanic elements with the combination of the Navy and Lagoon tones of Blue energised by the White.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

The contrast between the trio of colours creates a bright, clean aesthetic for a striking collection that will look very at home on a sun kissed golf course.

Fj 21 Seaside

Inspired by softer, cleaner tones the Seaside collection offers an elegant look.

The Ice Blue, Grey, Lime and White colour story features calm tones to create an easy going, versatile collection that flourishes with supporting products across the FJ’s Essential and GolfLeisure ranges.

Fj 21 Geneva

Throughout the Geneva collection, the Mulberry injects style into the look with contrast against the familiar White, Coal and Black.

The fiery Pique Camofloral Print polo (£60) in the Geneva collection creates an eye-catching statement and headlines the range with its balance of texture, colour and contrast.

Fj 21 Womens Golf Leisure

FJ’s SS’21 latest women’s collections feature incorporated curved themes, iconic Mary Quant’s inspired mod lines and soft leopard print styles, to offer subtle modern design elements and flair.

The colour stories each hero an individual colour, Blush Pink, Blue Jay and Navy, with a common White and Heather Grey combination to offer supporting tones.

More info: footjoy.co.uk

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FootJoy apparel

Related Articles - FJ

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof
bunkered Podcast: What next for Tiger Woods?
Reports: European Tour preparing for ambitious 'Florida Swing'
Colin Montgomerie heaps praises on 'exciting' Robert MacIntyre
These big-name tour pros want green books banned

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow