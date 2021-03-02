FootJoy’s latest apparel collection delivers the athletic performance we have come to expect from the No.1 shoe, glove and sock brand in golf, but with a very stylish, modern twist.



The men’s range features four brand new collections with some eye-catching, playful prints with all-new floral camo, cocktail, weather and daisy print options available.



• FootJoy Premiere Series shoes – FIRST LOOK!

These new designs indulge in fun fashion and contemporary patterns that will make a statement on the course.

The four colour collections - Revere, Dorado, Seaside and Geneva – are each inspired by vibrant colour contrasts and wider lifestyle fashion trends. As well as the new prints there are a range of new polos and midlayers with something to suit the needs and tastes of all golfers.



• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?



The colour collections are accompanied by a sweeping Essentials range, which complements the latest collections with supporting block colour garments.



• FootJoy HyperFlex - FIRST LOOK!



FJ’s SS’21 line also presents an expanded women’s GolfLeisure collection offering a range of versatile garments and introduces three new colour stories: Blue Jay, Blush Pink, and Neutral.

The Revere collection features a palette of summer vibrancy, with Cape Red, Storm Blue, Vanilla and White.



The playful Smooth Pique Weather Print polo (£50) pattern adds a contemporary twist to a classic polo featuring weather emoji icons.



Dorado introduces oceanic elements with the combination of the Navy and Lagoon tones of Blue energised by the White.



• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???



The contrast between the trio of colours creates a bright, clean aesthetic for a striking collection that will look very at home on a sun kissed golf course.



Inspired by softer, cleaner tones the Seaside collection offers an elegant look.



The Ice Blue, Grey, Lime and White colour story features calm tones to create an easy going, versatile collection that flourishes with supporting products across the FJ’s Essential and GolfLeisure ranges.



Throughout the Geneva collection, the Mulberry injects style into the look with contrast against the familiar White, Coal and Black.



The fiery Pique Camofloral Print polo (£60) in the Geneva collection creates an eye-catching statement and headlines the range with its balance of texture, colour and contrast.



FJ’s SS’21 latest women’s collections feature incorporated curved themes, iconic Mary Quant’s inspired mod lines and soft leopard print styles, to offer subtle modern design elements and flair.



The colour stories each hero an individual colour, Blush Pink, Blue Jay and Navy, with a common White and Heather Grey combination to offer supporting tones.



More info: footjoy.co.uk

