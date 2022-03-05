search
Feast your eyes on the FootJoy Spring/Summer '22 collection

Gear

NEW FOR '22

Feast your eyes on the FootJoy Spring/Summer ’22 collection

By David Cunninghame01 March, 2022
FootJoy FJ FootJoy SS22 FootJoy apparel Apparel New Gear
Foot Joy Ss 22

This new apparel collection boasts eye-catching designs and the innovative performance fabrics and technology we have come to expect from FJ

The Men’s range introduces four new collections: Jackson, Hudson, Duxbury and Deer Park, each of which balances the popularity of fresh, playful prints with classic styles and sophisticated colour palettes. Throughout the range, Dolphins, Fish, Palm Leafs and ‘Press Play’ graphics are vibrant, recurring themes, whilst elegant detailing completes the look.

The refreshed Women’s line-up, meanwhile, welcomes all-new designs and styling to make it the brand’s most impressive Women’s apparel range to date.

FJ continue to equip female golfers with more choice, with a Watercolour print theme taking centre stage throughout the collection.

Championing the brand’s pioneering spirit across the SS’22 line-up, garments are infused with innovation, including lightweight, breathable, quick drying fabrics and golf-specific product designs to support the golfer on and off the course through the warmer months.

• FootJoy introduces incredibly stable Tour Alpha

Let’s now go into a little more detail on the four headline collection within the men’s range.

Fj Ss22 Jackson

The Jackson range is crafted from a sophisticated colour palette, with base colours of Navy and White accented by Lavender and Sage.

• FootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL

The striking designs of the Shadow Palm Print polo features in Lavender, with the Zig-Zag Print in Sage, alongside the Leaping Dolphin, Diamond Dot, and School of Fish print polos in classic Navy.

Fj Ss22 Hudson

The Hudson collection contrasts Graphite and White with a striking Coral and softer Quartz Pink, offered up in FJ’s selection of seasonal playful prints, solids and stripes.

Fj Ss22 Duxbury

Duxbury’s simple three colour palette features Ink, as a subtle alternative to Navy, a summery Dusk Blue, both brought together with a simple White.

Fj Ss22 Deer Park

Throughout Deer Park, a traditional sportswear palette is given a contemporary twist, with Lemonade contrasted against a bold Royal Blue, with the collection grounded against Dove Grey and White.

• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

The colour collections will be accompanied by a comprehensive stock supported Fashion and Essentials range. These garments provide the perfect addition to complete outfits with easy and coordinating pieces that complement the headline collections.

