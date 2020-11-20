FootJoy Stratos - FIRST LOOK!

FootJoy, the No.1 shoe brand in golf, is promising stratospheric levels of comfort with its latest innovative design.



The Stratos features an all-new cushioning compound called StratoFoam, a proprietary foam blend that provides the type of support and comfort for conditions specific to golf, including swinging, walking and everything in between.

FootJoy is saying that StratoFoam is the perfect blend of cushioning, made up of a proprietary EVA/Polyolefin mixture, which helps absorb shock for maximum comfort and energy return.



Plus, there is a new PU FitBed with a classy looking cork lining that also serves to bolster the underfoot cushioning.



In short, this all combines to produce comfort like we’ve never seen before from FJ.

The all-new VersaTrax+ outsole, meanwhile, is designed to provide brilliant grip for every lie and every condition on the course.



The tread pattern has been cleverly designed to provide what FJ are calling ‘anti-channelling’ traction.



This is achieved in two ways; firstly the design minimises the possibility of grass or general debris gathering in the outsole.

Not only will that prove handy when cleaning your shoes post-round, but it also means maximum contact between the ground and the shoe is maintained.



Secondly, the traction points are positioned in a non-linear way with each at different angles so the shoe is always able to find something to catch onto, which maintains grip and prevents slipping.

The new outsole configuration utilises multiple TPU compounds to grip on any surface.



The harder TPU provides great on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces, making the Stratos not only incredibly comfortable but also extremely versatile.

The help add to the appeal, a beautiful, soft, premium leather upper from Pittards of England completes the Stratos’ refined look.



Not only does its proprietary tanning process achieve an ultra-luxurious, supple feel, it also features an athletic-fit construction with an integrated tongue for all-around comfort and a reinforced heel for greater rear foot stability.



Plus, the soft, premium leather upper comes in four different colourways for men and three or women, so you're bound to fall in love with one of them.

Over the past few years, this type of shoe has been conspicuous by its absence from FJ’s line-up.



They are clearly targeting a certain type of golfer. This golfer wants comfort above all else, but also sophisticated classic styling, a premium leather feel and modern tech to deliver grip in all conditions.

Thankfully, the Stratos promises all of the above and we can't wait to get out and test these new kicks. We're expecting big things and you can expect our review very soon.



Available: December 4

Price: £159.99

