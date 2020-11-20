search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy Stratos - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

FootJoy Stratos - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame20 November, 2020
FootJoy FootJoy Stratos FJ Footjoy shoes Spikeless shoes Shoes New Gear
Foot Joy Stratos 1

FootJoy, the No.1 shoe brand in golf, is promising stratospheric levels of comfort with its latest innovative design.

The Stratos features an all-new cushioning compound called StratoFoam, a proprietary foam blend that provides the type of support and comfort for conditions specific to golf, including swinging, walking and everything in between.

FootJoy is saying that StratoFoam is the perfect blend of cushioning, made up of a proprietary EVA/Polyolefin mixture, which helps absorb shock for maximum comfort and energy return.

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

Plus, there is a new PU FitBed with a classy looking cork lining that also serves to bolster the underfoot cushioning.

In short, this all combines to produce comfort like we’ve never seen before from FJ.

Foot Joy Stratos 3

The all-new VersaTrax+ outsole, meanwhile, is designed to provide brilliant grip for every lie and every condition on the course.

The tread pattern has been cleverly designed to provide what FJ are calling ‘anti-channelling’ traction.

This is achieved in two ways; firstly the design minimises the possibility of grass or general debris gathering in the outsole.

Not only will that prove handy when cleaning your shoes post-round, but it also means maximum contact between the ground and the shoe is maintained.

• Conquer the elements with FJ's AW20 collection

Secondly, the traction points are positioned in a non-linear way with each at different angles so the shoe is always able to find something to catch onto, which maintains grip and prevents slipping.

Foot Joy Stratos 2

The new outsole configuration utilises multiple TPU compounds to grip on any surface.

The harder TPU provides great on-course grip and a softer TPU for traction on harder surfaces, making the Stratos not only incredibly comfortable but also extremely versatile.

The help add to the appeal, a beautiful, soft, premium leather upper from Pittards of England completes the Stratos’ refined look.

Foot Joy Stratos 4

Not only does its proprietary tanning process achieve an ultra-luxurious, supple feel, it also features an athletic-fit construction with an integrated tongue for all-around comfort and a reinforced heel for greater rear foot stability.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

Plus, the soft, premium leather upper comes in four different colourways for men and three or women, so you're bound to fall in love with one of them.

Listen!

WHAT RORY McILROY NEEDS TO DO TO WIN THE MASTERS

Over the past few years, this type of shoe has been conspicuous by its absence from FJ’s line-up.

They are clearly targeting a certain type of golfer. This golfer wants comfort above all else, but also sophisticated classic styling, a premium leather feel and modern tech to deliver grip in all conditions.

• The incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

Thankfully, the Stratos promises all of the above and we can't wait to get out and test these new kicks. We're expecting big things and you can expect our review very soon.

Available: December 4 
Price: £159.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FJ

Related Articles - Footjoy shoes

Related Articles - Spikeless shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
play button
PICKING OUR FAVOURITE UTILITY IRON - Callaway X Forged UT vs TaylorMade SIM UDI vs Titleist U•500
Utility Irons
play button
HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review
Cleveland
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Gary Player in fight to retrieve auction-listed trophies
Tiger Woods and son Charlie to team-up in first pro event
"That's borderline obscene" - Watch as pro hits 439-yard drive!
Bryson DeChambeau set himself up to fail, says Open champ Lowry
What Rory McIlroy needs to do to win the Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow