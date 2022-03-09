FootJoy teams up with fashion icon for latest offering

FootJoy has unveiled its latest creation – a collaboration with street fashion legend Jon Buscemi.

The No.1 footwear brand in the game has created a new and unique spin on its highly-successful Premiere Series, the FootJoy x Buscemi collection.

Building on the success of that line, the new version – aptly referred to as “the Player’s Shoe” - combines premium materials, FootJoy’s craftsmanship and Buscemi’s expertise as one of the world’s foremost experts in footwear fashion.

It will officially launch at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this week.

“FootJoy has had some really cool energy around the Premiere Series collection which I have loved since the inception. I was also a huge fan of the 1857 collection for years as well,” said Buscemi.

“The cross section of centuries old style with modern twists is spot on and I was excited to play with those dynamics.”

The use of gold in the range enhances the classic silhouette of the Premiere Series, and is also a nod to the Players Championship trophy, currently held by FootJoy golfer Justin Thomas.

“I’m really digging all of the small details put into this collection and the touches of gold throughout,” he said.

“The combination of creative street style and golf performance is perfect, and I can't wait to put these into play.”

FootJoy and Buscemi worked with Pittards of England to hand-select the finest, most premium full grain leathers for this collaboration.

The collection features a VersaTrax+ outsole, an anti-channeling tread pattern which is engineered to provide grip for any lie, providing total traction coverage, reducing slippage from any angle.

It also includes modern styling, Tour-proven performance and the most premium material executions and details.

The FJ x Buscemi collection is available now on footjoy.com, while supplies last.