search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy teams up with fashion icon for latest offering

Gear

NEW FOR '22

FootJoy teams up with fashion icon for latest offering

By Jamie Hall08 March, 2022
FootJoy FootJoy x Buscemi Justin Thomas The Players Championship New Gear
Fj X Buscemi 02

FootJoy has unveiled its latest creation – a collaboration with street fashion legend Jon Buscemi. 

The No.1 footwear brand in the game has created a new and unique spin on its highly-successful Premiere Series, the FootJoy x Buscemi collection.

Building on the success of that line, the new version – aptly referred to as “the Player’s Shoe” - combines premium materials, FootJoy’s craftsmanship and Buscemi’s expertise as one of the world’s foremost experts in footwear fashion.

• FootJoy releases incredibly stable Tour Alpha

It will officially launch at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this week.

Fj X Buscemi 04

“FootJoy has had some really cool energy around the Premiere Series collection which I have loved since the inception. I was also a huge fan of the 1857 collection for years as well,” said Buscemi.

“The cross section of centuries old style with modern twists is spot on and I was excited to play with those dynamics.”

• FootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL

The use of gold in the range enhances the classic silhouette of the Premiere Series, and is also a nod to the Players Championship trophy, currently held by FootJoy golfer Justin Thomas.

Fj X Buscemi Justin Thomas 03

“I’m really digging all of the small details put into this collection and the touches of gold throughout,” he said.

“The combination of creative street style and golf performance is perfect, and I can't wait to put these into play.”

• FootJoy introduces enhanced Pro|SL range

FootJoy and Buscemi worked with Pittards of England to hand-select the finest, most premium full grain leathers for this collaboration.

Fj X Buscemi 03

The collection features a VersaTrax+ outsole, an anti-channeling tread pattern which is engineered to provide grip for any lie, providing total traction coverage, reducing slippage from any angle.

It also includes modern styling, Tour-proven performance and the most premium material executions and details.

The FJ x Buscemi collection is available now on footjoy.com, while supplies last.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - The Players Championship

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Players: Full prize money breakdown
The Players: Cameron Smith wins at TPC Sawgrass
“It’s a wrong drop. It’s way further up.” Things got rather awkward in Daniel Berger’s group
Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship
WATCH: Viktor Hovland sinks hole in one at the Players

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow