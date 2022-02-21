FootJoy introduces incredibly stable Tour Alpha

FootJoy’s latest creation is laden with technology to ensure ultimate stability with the added benefit of long-lasting comfort.



The new Tour Alpha is packed with the latest innovations from the No.1 shoe brand in golf to help elevate your on-course performance.



• FootJoy launches athletically styled FUEL



The headline act is the game-changing OPS technology - Optimised Performance Stabiliser - a three component innovation that locks-in your foot to deliver great feel, reliable traction and the ability to optimise your power.

The first component of this technological advancement is the 3D moulded heel. This stiffer, lighter and aesthetically interesting rear structure provides lower Achilles’ support and locks your heel in place during the swing.



It then combines with the FTF dual durometer midsole, which boasts a firm perimeter heel piece and a soft-core midfoot piece. The soft area supports the foot with comfort, while the firm section ensures controlled balance during loading stage in your swing.



The final piece of the puzzle is the new A-frame. This external TPU structure fuses the heel counter and the midsole together, to create synergy within the OPS and deliver ultimate stability at every stage of the swing.

The Tour Alpha is a true performance golf shoe, but FJ has not sacrificed when it comes to comfort. To go along with the new OPS tech, an extra depth last has allowed the brand to accommodate a thicker Ortholites Impressions FitBed for enhanced cushioning. Plus, the premium ChromoSkin leather upper by Pittards gives this shoe is supple feel and refined aesthetic.



• FootJoy introduces enhanced Pro|SL range

“Our Tour series has always been our most stable silhouette in the FootJoy portfolio, and the Tour Alpha is undoubtedly our most intelligent golf-specific innovation to date, which pushes the boundary of footwear technology with the OPS system driving performance at every step of the golf swing,” said Guy Smith, FootJoy Product Manager.

The innovations, however, do not end there. FJ is also bringing two BOA options to the table.



• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!



Through extensive testing and pressure mapping the BOA technology is proven to alleviate significant pressure on the top of your foot and enhance fit.

The new WRAPID 2.0 fit system, featuring a dial on the heel and on the side, is a dual BOA option that is FJ’s next evolution of fit, alleviating pressure even further to help you feel even more connected to the ground and your golf shoe.



We can’t wait to get our hands on the new Tour Alpha, and as soon as we do you can expect our in-depth review of this technologically advanced and remarkably stable shoe design.



Available: March 18

Prices: £169.99 (Laced), £194.99 (BOA), £209.99 (Double BOA)