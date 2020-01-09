FootJoy Tour X – FIRST LOOK!

The all-new Tour X combines features from some of FJ’s most popular shoes in recent year to deliver max performance.



This incredibly stable golf shoe was designed with input from some of the best golfers in the world and incorporates the best qualities of Tour-S, DNA and Fury, while amplifying them with the latest performance technologies and materials to achieve the most feature-rich performance shoe in FJ’s history.



• REVIEW – Is the FootJoy Tour X the most stable golf shoe money can buy?

In a similar fashion to the Tour-S, Tour X is built upon an FJ PowerPlate Outsole with Launch Pod technology to deliver a truly astounding level of stability.

The TPU outsole is the most stable in FootJoy’s range, with the nine Launch Pods providing even more stability and increased surface coverage.

• FootJoy HydroKnit – The must have waterproof pullover



Another Tour-S feature that carries over and has been refined is the PowerStrap system that provides midfoot control.

The TPU strap, along with reinforced PowerEyelets, offers medial and lateral midfoot support to give you a locked-in and stable feel.

As we saw in the popular DNA Helix, Tour X utilises a supersoft, supple and waterproof ChromoSkin leather by Pittards for that premium feel, a comfortable 3D Molded Collar and a Tour-Spec stretch tongue that provides comfort and breathability.

The final shoe that FootJoy has borrowed from to create the Tour-X is the Fury and its Ortholite Impressions FitBed for the ultimate comfort inside.

“Feedback from tour and consumers told us that they loved the unmatched stability from the PowerPlate outsole and PowerStrap of Tour-S but craved soft supple leather they experienced in DNA and the underfoot comfort in Fury,” explained Richard Fryer, Director of footwear product management.

• The incredibly versatile FootJoy Flex and Golf Casual



He continued, “so, we combined all three and turbo-charged it with the latest technology to create the ultimate hybrid performance shoe. And Tour X was born.”

We have already seen the likes of Rafa Cabrera Bello and Kevin Kisner, along with plenty of other pros, donning the new Tour X in tournaments around the world.

So, if you are looking for a golf shoes that provides maximum stability, and also boasts modern athletic styling and bags of comfort, then Tour X should probably be on top of your wish list.

Available: Now

Styles: White/Blue/Lime, Black/Lime, White/Silver/Red Boa

Price: £179.99