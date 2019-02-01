search
FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

Gear

FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

By bunkered.co.uk23 January, 2019
FootJoy Fury FJ Fury FootJoy FJ golf shoes Richard Fryer Apparel

FootJoy, the No.1 shoe in golf, has this morning unleashed the Fury - quite literally!

The FootJoy Fury is the latest addition to the brand's performance line-up and combines an eye-catching athletic style with the most feature-laden package in its class. 

All this adds up to a shoe that has been designed, developed and engineered to deliver all-around comfort and performance.

• Titleist dominates at Sony Open

Fj Fury 3

Designed from the inside-out, the Fury features FJ's proprietary TruFIT System, providing stability where you need it and comfort where you want it.

Inside the shoe is a soft, stretch, one-piece Inner Fit Sleeve lasted underneath the insole board to provide a secure fit with no tongue slippage, enveloping the foot in comfort and control.

• Titleist 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls make PGA tour debut

The external FlexGrid MLC cage system adds structure to the upper and locks you in as you lace up, offering medial and lateral support and motion control through your swing.

Fj19 Mens Fjfury 51103 Above

In the sole, Fury generates custom comfort with an OrthoLite Impressions FitBed, comprised of two densities of foam - an Open Cell PU Foam that maintains its mechanical properties and cushion throughout its life cycle, and an Impressions Foam that takes an impression of your foot, creating a custom fit.

• FootJoy unveils updated version of the "hottest shoe in golf"

It really is a phenomenal shoe. But just take our word for it. Consider what some of the best players in the game have had to say. 

Fj19 Mens Fjfury 51103 Sole

• Take a look at the FJ AW 2018 apparel line

“I put these into play immediately because they look and feel so athletic,” said Rafa Cabrera Bello. “I’m amazed that a shoe that is so comfortable can also offer so much stability.”

Reigning Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone added: “I’m into my fitness so I love the athletic look. I’m amazed with the breathability.”

Available: February 15, 2019
Price: £150
Styles: White/red laced; Navy/white laced; Black/red laced

