FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

FootJoy, the No.1 shoe in golf, has this morning unleashed the Fury - quite literally!

The FootJoy Fury is the latest addition to the brand's performance line-up and combines an eye-catching athletic style with the most feature-laden package in its class.



All this adds up to a shoe that has been designed, developed and engineered to deliver all-around comfort and performance.

Designed from the inside-out, the Fury features FJ's proprietary TruFIT System, providing stability where you need it and comfort where you want it.

Inside the shoe is a soft, stretch, one-piece Inner Fit Sleeve lasted underneath the insole board to provide a secure fit with no tongue slippage, enveloping the foot in comfort and control.

The external FlexGrid MLC cage system adds structure to the upper and locks you in as you lace up, offering medial and lateral support and motion control through your swing.



In the sole, Fury generates custom comfort with an OrthoLite Impressions FitBed, comprised of two densities of foam - an Open Cell PU Foam that maintains its mechanical properties and cushion throughout its life cycle, and an Impressions Foam that takes an impression of your foot, creating a custom fit.

It really is a phenomenal shoe. But just take our word for it. Consider what some of the best players in the game have had to say.

“I put these into play immediately because they look and feel so athletic,” said Rafa Cabrera Bello. “I’m amazed that a shoe that is so comfortable can also offer so much stability.”

Reigning Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone added: “I’m into my fitness so I love the athletic look. I’m amazed with the breathability.”

Available: February 15, 2019

Price: £150

Styles: White/red laced; Navy/white laced; Black/red laced