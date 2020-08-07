search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy unveils fresh summer styles

Gear

FootJoy unveils fresh summer styles

By David Cunninghame07 August, 2020
FootJoy FootJoy SS20 FootJoy apparel Apparel Clothing New Gear
Fj Ss20 1

We’re all enjoying being back out on the course this summer and FJ has decided to announce an extension to its SS20 apparel range to help reinvigorate your on-course wardrobe.

We have two brand new collections: Arlington and Emerald Bay, with each collections comprising of three polos and one chill out piece and featuring FJ’s ProDry performance fabrics.

• FootJoy unveils stunning Spring/Summer apparel line-up

Fj Ss20 4

ProDry offers outstanding comfort, breathability and SPF 30 UV protection to give you the best possible experience in the late summer sun.

• FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

The Arlington collections features a clean look made up from red, white and navy; whilst the Emerald Bay collection takes on a more dynamic look with emerald, charcoal, heather grey and white for a striking style on the course.

The highlight introduction from the two new collections is the palm tree print, which are suitably at home in the sometimes tropical ‘esque’ weather, whilst the popular floral print and block colours styles complete the new additions.

• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

Fj Ss20 3

With golf seeming to be at peak of popularity, FJ’s extended apparel collections will be warmly welcomed by many of you looking to add some fresh styles and threads to your on-course apparel line-up.  

To view the collections in full, and for prices, log-on to footjoy.co.uk

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FootJoy SS20

Related Articles - FootJoy apparel

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - Clothing

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2020: Final round tee times in full
Dustin Johnson in pole position to win second major
WATCH - Bryson DeChambeau holes monster putt at US PGA
"Get a grip!" - Sky Sports man takes Brooks Koepka to task
Lexi Thompson’s caddie (and brother) trolls Bryson DeChambeau

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow