FootJoy unveils fresh summer styles

We’re all enjoying being back out on the course this summer and FJ has decided to announce an extension to its SS20 apparel range to help reinvigorate your on-course wardrobe.



We have two brand new collections: Arlington and Emerald Bay, with each collections comprising of three polos and one chill out piece and featuring FJ’s ProDry performance fabrics.



ProDry offers outstanding comfort, breathability and SPF 30 UV protection to give you the best possible experience in the late summer sun.



The Arlington collections features a clean look made up from red, white and navy; whilst the Emerald Bay collection takes on a more dynamic look with emerald, charcoal, heather grey and white for a striking style on the course.

The highlight introduction from the two new collections is the palm tree print, which are suitably at home in the sometimes tropical ‘esque’ weather, whilst the popular floral print and block colours styles complete the new additions.



With golf seeming to be at peak of popularity, FJ’s extended apparel collections will be warmly welcomed by many of you looking to add some fresh styles and threads to your on-course apparel line-up.



To view the collections in full, and for prices, log-on to footjoy.co.uk

