FootJoy unveils limited edition US Open-inspired FJ Flex

Gear

FootJoy unveils limited edition US Open-inspired FJ Flex

By bunkered.co.uk10 June, 2019
Golfers hoping to get a slice of the action when the US Open returns to Pebble Beach now have the perfect opportunity with the launch of FootJoy’s latest limited-edition FJ Flex golf shoes.

Inspired by the colours of the American flag, the shoe will be issued to tour players ahead of the tournament and will be available to buy in extremely limited numbers.

The US Open-themed FJ Flex golf shoe follows on from models issued to tour players at both the Masters and the US PGA Championship.

• US Open - Latest bookies' odds

The superior comfort and versatility of FJ Flex golf shoes have made it hugely popular among tour professionals and amateurs alike, with Ian Poulter, Justin Thomas and Bernd Wiesberger among those sporting the FJ Flex shoes while practising and as a casual option away from the course.

• US Open - Where to watch on British TV

With maximum breathability delivered by lightweight engineered mesh uppers and exceptional crossover comfort from ultra-cushioned FineTunedFoam (FTF) FitBed, FJ Flex golf shoes are an ideal fit whether you’re on the course or watching the U.S. Open action unfold in the clubhouse.

Richard Fryer, FootJoy’s director of product management, said: "There are few golf courses on the planet that are more iconic than Pebble Beach and there is always a tangible excitement in the golf industry when the venue is selected to host a major.

• Take the Toughest US Open Quiz... EVER!

"The limited-edition shoe reflects the trendy and athletic style that has made the FJ Flex so popular and we are excited to unveil this athletic model to mark what is set to be an iconic week."

The limited-edition FJ Flex golf shoe is available now in a limited quantity at footjoy.co.uk priced at £80 per pair.

