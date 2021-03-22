FootJoy unveils stunning limited edition 'Peach Cobbler' shoes

FootJoy is celebrating 75 years as the No.1 shoe on tour with the release of a special, limited edition, not-for-retail pair of shoes.

The 'Peach Cobbler' edition of the brand's recently-unveiled Premiere Series is being unveiled to mark this magnificent FJ milestone, which coincides with the first men's major of the year - The Masters - taking place at Augusta National in just a few weeks' time.



Back in the 19th century, the site occupied by Augusta National was home to one of the world’s most successful horticultural sites, the Fruitland Nurseries.

The FootJoy 'Peach Cobbler' Premiere Series - available in the Packard styling - pays homage to this rich history that put Georgia on the map as the Peach State.

Only 75 pairs of these stunning shoes will be made, each one numbered from 1 to 75, and accompanied by an authenticity card with its unique number.

These shoes are intended for tour use but 12 of them are being given away by FootJoy in an exclusive competition.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is visit the FJ website and follow the on-screen instructions.

The winners will be chosen at random on Sunday, April 11, 2021 - Masters Sunday, in case you had forgotten - and will be contacted using the email address they submit.



Unveiled last month, the Premiere Series is a classically inspired collection that boasts the latest and greatest technologies available and which has been designed in collaboration with some of the world's leading golfers.