FootJoy unveils stunning Spring/Summer apparel line-up

FootJoy, the No.1 shoe, glove and sock in golf, has launched a brand-new Spring/Summer apparel line to kick-start the golfer’s season in 2020.



Incorporating brand new floral and flock of bird prints, there are four new colour collections in the men’s range – Spirit, Royal, Mosaic and Wave – as well as two new colour collections in the women’s Golf Leisure range: Jade and Rose.

The collections feature the latest in performance fabrics and fits to ensure the golfer remains comfortable in a range of weather conditions and unrestricted throughout the swing. Designs range from understated to eye-catching and everything between, ensuring that there is something to suit every taste.



The Spirit Collection is highlighted by two eye-catching trends: Iced Berry and Blue Fog, designed for the golfer who wants to make a statement on the golf course.

Infused with pale pink colour trends morphing to more intense shades, the collections also include soft grey tinted with blue, notably in the Birdseye Argyle Print Polo.



The sophisticated yet effortless Royal Collection features moody black and royal colours, tinted with the neutralising tones of grey. Prints continue to gain importance this season, highlighted by the stylish Lisle Flower Print Polo.

Within the Mosaic Collection, spring-like shades of yellow and coral have been softened to create complementary tones, which can be paired with the harmonising patterns featured throughout the range. Deep slate grey infused with violet completes the colour story.



Inspired by the colours of the sea, the Wave Collection is complemented by soft purple tones, with deep blue shades replacing navy for a fresher appearance and engineered stripes becoming simpler and cleaner.

Last but by no means least, the ladies Golf Leisure range introduces two colour collections: Jade and Rose.



Both aim to brighten a golfer’s wardrobe, featuring vibrant shades that the ranges are aptly named along with Heather Grey, Navy and White.

Golf Leisure strives to offer women the current season’s blend of on-course performance needs with off-course comfort and styling.



Introducing the new spring/summer range, FJ’s principal apparel designer Nancy Harding said: “We sought inspiration for the collections from numerous avenues, whether it was working with our forecasting agencies, reading design magazines or gathering ideas while we’re travelling.

“Ultimately, you select colours which fit your brand identity and work well with your materials, how you combine colours within a collection is of upmost importance.”

To view the collections in full, and for prices, log-on to footjoy.co.uk