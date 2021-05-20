search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy unveils stunning US PGA themed golf shoes

Gear

FootJoy unveils stunning US PGA themed golf shoes

By Michael McEwan17 May, 2021
FootJoy Premiere Series​ FootJoy golf shoes New Gear Equipment Apparel US PGA Championship Major Championships Kiawah Island
Fj Us Pga Premiere Series

Feast your eyes on these absolute beauties.

To celebrate US PGA Championship week, FootJoy – the No.1 shoe in golf – has unveiled a limited edition Premiere Series collection.

‘Southern Living’ commemorates the second men’s major of the season, taking place at Kiawah Island this week, with an interpretation of South Carolina’s ‘Low Country Region’, featuring warm, inviting Southern-inspired colours with a modern twist on traditional seersucker print.

• US PGA 2021: The field in full

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy

The collection celebrates the effortless, yet sophisticated charm of the Low Country and continues to demonstrate the brand’s uncompromising commitment to quality, unrivalled design and a single-minded focus on golf performance.

Available across the Premiere Series range, the hand-crafted shoes are detailed to perfection with complementary accents of colour throughout.

As a nod to the timeless, Southern styling, the top-capped Tarlow model includes a removable kiltie, in addition to the range’s seersucker internal detailing and Southern brick-coloured outsole to deliver the perfect blend of distinctive style and effortless cool.

• Mickelson accepts US Open special invite

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

To accompany the shoes, FJ has also released bespoke apparel pieces which combine a casual, Southern style with premium, lightweight materials and advanced performance fabrics. However, these pieces will be available to US audiences only.

The collection will be on show throughout the week, with FJ scripting a select number of PGA club professionals with the Southern Living Collection.

To find out more or to buy, log-on to footjoy.co.uk

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy Premiere Series​

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - golf shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Kiawah Island

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow