FootJoy unveils stunning US PGA themed golf shoes

Feast your eyes on these absolute beauties.



To celebrate US PGA Championship week, FootJoy – the No.1 shoe in golf – has unveiled a limited edition Premiere Series collection.

‘Southern Living’ commemorates the second men’s major of the season, taking place at Kiawah Island this week, with an interpretation of South Carolina’s ‘Low Country Region’, featuring warm, inviting Southern-inspired colours with a modern twist on traditional seersucker print.



The collection celebrates the effortless, yet sophisticated charm of the Low Country and continues to demonstrate the brand’s uncompromising commitment to quality, unrivalled design and a single-minded focus on golf performance.

Available across the Premiere Series range, the hand-crafted shoes are detailed to perfection with complementary accents of colour throughout.

As a nod to the timeless, Southern styling, the top-capped Tarlow model includes a removable kiltie, in addition to the range’s seersucker internal detailing and Southern brick-coloured outsole to deliver the perfect blend of distinctive style and effortless cool.



To accompany the shoes, FJ has also released bespoke apparel pieces which combine a casual, Southern style with premium, lightweight materials and advanced performance fabrics. However, these pieces will be available to US audiences only.

The collection will be on show throughout the week, with FJ scripting a select number of PGA club professionals with the Southern Living Collection.

To find out more or to buy, log-on to footjoy.co.uk