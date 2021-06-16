FootJoy unveils new US Open-inspired shoe

It's fast becoming one of our favourite traditions - FootJoy unveiling limited edition shoes to celebrate a major championship.



After knocking it out the park with the Masters and US PGA Championship already this year, the makers of the No.1 shoe in golf have produced released another one-off collection in a stylish nod to this week's US Open at Torrey Pines.



The 'Pacific Sunset Collection' has been inspired by the vibrant sunsets of Southern California, these beauts combine the exceptional performance of the FootJoy Premiere Series with the distinctly laid back feel of the West Coast.

The shoes will be available in the Packard and Flint Premiere Series upper designs, and went on-sale to the public via the FootJoy website this morning.



In addition to eye-catching styling, the 'Pacific Sunset Collection' also features all of the technology that has made the Premiere Series such a massive hit with golfers since its launch earlier this year.



Amongst those expected to wear the shoes this week are Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger and Abraham Ancer.

To find out more, visit www.footjoy.co.uk

