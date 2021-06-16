search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy unveils new US Open-inspired shoe

Gear

FootJoy unveils new US Open-inspired shoe

By bunkered.co.uk15 June, 2021
FootJoy FootJoy Premiere Series​ Shoes US Open Torrey Pines Major Championships
Foot Joy Us Open Shoe 2021

It's fast becoming one of our favourite traditions - FootJoy unveiling limited edition shoes to celebrate a major championship.

After knocking it out the park with the Masters and US PGA Championship already this year, the makers of the No.1 shoe in golf have produced released another one-off collection in a stylish nod to this week's US Open at Torrey Pines.

The 'Pacific Sunset Collection' has been inspired by the vibrant sunsets of Southern California, these beauts combine the exceptional performance of the FootJoy Premiere Series with the distinctly laid back feel of the West Coast.

• Mickelson out to make more major history

• TaylorMade unveils stunning US Open bag

The shoes will be available in the Packard and Flint Premiere Series upper designs, and went on-sale to the public via the FootJoy website this morning.

In addition to eye-catching styling, the 'Pacific Sunset Collection' also features all of the technology that has made the Premiere Series such a massive hit with golfers since its launch earlier this year.

Amongst those expected to wear the shoes this week are Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernd Wiesberger and Abraham Ancer.

To find out more, visit www.footjoy.co.uk

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FootJoy Premiere Series​

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Related Articles - Major Championships

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bubba Watson speaks up in support of Matthew Wolff
Rory McIlroy likes chances despite sloppy second round
Scottish Golf Show reveals new name as event goes national
US Open: Rory McIlroy in the mix as Henley and Oosthuizen lead
US Open: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Stop de-lofting your club
Watch
See all videos right arrow