search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFootJoy unveils women’s HyperFlex BOA

Gear

FootJoy unveils women’s HyperFlex BOA

By David Cunninghame07 September, 2021
FootJoy FootJoy HyperFlex BOA Shoes Guy Smith New Gear
Footjoy Hyper Flex Womens 1

FootJoy launched its HyperFlex at the beginning of this year, delivering performance tuned specifically for golf.

Now, FJhas introduced the HyperFlex BOA into its Women’s range. Its modern, athletic styling and extreme comfort will appeal to those among you searching for highperformance footwear. 

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

HyperFlex features an advanced midsole/outsole combo that includes two new technologies that provide incredible comfort and performance where you need it out on the golf course.

Footjoy Hyper Flex Womens 3

FJ’s StratoFoam cushioning is a proprietary foam blend that provides optimal support and comfort in any conditions. This midsole design provides the perfect blend of cushioning which helps absorb shock while maximising energy return to reduce foot fatigue.

• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

The OptiFlex outsole, meanwhile, design features dual flex grooves that flex naturally with your foot for comfort as well as a thin, semi-rigid TPU flex plate that promotes multidirectional flexure and traction where you need it in the golf swing.

Perhaps the most impressive bit of tech with the HyperFlex, however, is the all-new WRAPID, powered by the BOA Fit System.

• FootJoy x Harris Tweed = 1 stunning golf shoe

This breakthrough performance fit technology features an asymmetrical configuration that ensures a dialed-in, precision fit with a reduction in pressure on the top of the foot. It enables the shoe to move with you, wrapping your foot in complete security, all while providing powerful support through the swing.

Footjoy Hyper Flex Womens 4

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive feedback after launching the men’s HyperFlex BOA earlier this year and are delighted to offer two new options for female golfers,” said Guy Smith, FJ product manager for footwear EMEA.

“HyperFlex offers modern, athletic styling and breathability thanks to its waterproof, mesh upper. Lady golfers can also enjoy off-the-charts comfort, superb traction and an unrivalled performance fit thanks to the WRAPID BOA fit system.”

The women’s HyperFlex BOA comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty and will be available in Black & White and Grey/White & Silver.

Available:footjoy.co.uk
Price: £149.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - FootJoy

Related Articles - FootJoy HyperFlex

Related Articles - BOA

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre: Massive blow for Scot's Ryder Cup hopes
Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings
How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update
Patrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...
This incredible stat will give you new-found respect for Phil Mickelson

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow