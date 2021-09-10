FootJoy unveils women’s HyperFlex BOA

FootJoy launched its HyperFlex at the beginning of this year, delivering performance tuned specifically for golf.



Now, FJhas introduced the HyperFlex BOA into its Women’s range. Its modern, athletic styling and extreme comfort will appeal to those among you searching for highperformance footwear.



• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?



HyperFlex features an advanced midsole/outsole combo that includes two new technologies that provide incredible comfort and performance where you need it out on the golf course.

FJ’s StratoFoam cushioning is a proprietary foam blend that provides optimal support and comfort in any conditions. This midsole design provides the perfect blend of cushioning which helps absorb shock while maximising energy return to reduce foot fatigue.



• FootJoy HydroSeries – FIRST LOOK!

The OptiFlex outsole, meanwhile, design features dual flex grooves that flex naturally with your foot for comfort as well as a thin, semi-rigid TPU flex plate that promotes multidirectional flexure and traction where you need it in the golf swing.

Perhaps the most impressive bit of tech with the HyperFlex, however, is the all-new WRAPID, powered by the BOA Fit System.



• FootJoy x Harris Tweed = 1 stunning golf shoe



This breakthrough performance fit technology features an asymmetrical configuration that ensures a dialed-in, precision fit with a reduction in pressure on the top of the foot. It enables the shoe to move with you, wrapping your foot in complete security, all while providing powerful support through the swing.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive feedback after launching the men’s HyperFlex BOA earlier this year and are delighted to offer two new options for female golfers,” said Guy Smith, FJ product manager for footwear EMEA.

“HyperFlex offers modern, athletic styling and breathability thanks to its waterproof, mesh upper. Lady golfers can also enjoy off-the-charts comfort, superb traction and an unrivalled performance fit thanks to the WRAPID BOA fit system.”

The women’s HyperFlex BOA comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty and will be available in Black & White and Grey/White & Silver.

Available:footjoy.co.uk

Price: £149.99