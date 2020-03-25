search
FootJoy's 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

Gear

FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless range has everything you need

By David Cunninghame25 March, 2020
Comfort, versatility, stability, style, durability, it doesn’t matter what you’re in search of from your next pair of golf shoes, FootJoy’s 2020 spikeless line-up really does have it all.

Headlining this extensive range are of course the all-new Pro|SL and Pro|SL Carbon.

They set that standard for spikeless golf shoe design. FJ reimagined its most popular shoe to deliver more comfort, more grip and more stability.

If you want to learn more about these simply sensational shoes then click here.

Next up we have the new Flex XP.

Given the popularity of last year’s Flex model, it comes as no surprise to see FJ expand this line.

There is one key difference with the XP when compared with its brother and that is you can don these lightweight kicks come rain or shine.

For the first time the Versa-Trax outsole is combined with new waterproof uppers to offer ultimate comfort and performance with 100% waterproof protection.

The original Flex line now features a grey colour option adding to the existing white and navy models.

The lightweight upper mesh and moulded EVA FitBed cushion offer exceptional comfort making FJ Flex a perfect lightweight summer shoe.

One for the traditionalists, the Contour Casual offers supreme comfort with a proven, unrivalled fit. 

The ultra-soft, waterproof NappaLUXE leather upper combined with a lightweight PU Fit-Bed offers exceptional comfort with added heel support and heaps of style.

Rounding out FJ’s men’s spikeless models is the SuperLites XP. The synthetic uppers and waterproof membrane balances lightweight flexibility with durability to create a shoe that delivers all-round summer performance.

The FJ Spikeless options extends further with its expanded and versatile women’s range, which includes the Pro|SL, Flex and FJ Leisure.

Available: Now
Prices: Pro|SL £149.99 (women’s £124.99), Flex XP £109.99, Flex £79.99, Contour Casual £99.99, SuperLites XP £99, FJ Leisure £99.99

