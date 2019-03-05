Francesco Molinari signs new equipment deal

The 2018 Open champion and current world No.10 is no longer an equipment free agent.



Callaway Golf has announced that Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Race to Dubai winner and Ryder Cup hero, has joined its Tour Professional Staff.

The Italian’s move to Callaway had been widely expected. In recent weeks, he has been spotted testing and playing with several pieces of new Callaway gear, including the all-new Epic Flash Sub Zero driver.



Molinari will make his official Callaway tournament debut at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

A complete line up of Callaway equipment will feature in his bag for the event, including an Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver, an Epic Flash Sub Zero Fairway Wood, Apex MB 18 Irons, Mack Daddy 4 Wedges, an Odyssey Toulon Madison Putter with a new Stroke Lab Shaft, and a Chrome Soft X Ball.



“I am joining Callaway because I’m so impressed by their equipment,” said Molinari.



"More than anything, I’m looking forward to playing the new Epic Flash Driver and the Chrome Soft X Golf Ball. The ball speed gains that I’m getting from the driver are unbelievable and this ball is the best I’ve ever played. The performance from tee-to-green, especially the feel and control, is exactly what I want.”

Molinari is coming off a remarkable 2018 campaign, highlighted by his first major win at the Open Championship. He won the BMW PGA Championship and the Quicken Loans National before going on to post a perfect 5-0 record for the victorious European team at the 2018 Ryder Cup. He capped a stunning season by winning the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.



“We are so proud to welcome another European major winner to #TeamCallaway, joining Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett" said Neil Howie, Callaway’s managing director and the president of Callaway Golf EMEA.



"Francesco was testing equipment from various manufacturers over the winter break and we are, therefore, incredibly excited to see what he can achieve having chosen to use Callaway and Odyssey products.



"If his performance gains in testing are an indication of what is to come, 2019 is set to be another stellar season for one of Europe’s finest golfers."

Francesco Molinari – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (9˚)

Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5˚)

Irons: Callaway X-Forged Utility (3), Callaway Apex 19 (4), Callaway Apex MB’19 (5-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison StrokeLab

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X