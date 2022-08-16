Fujikura unveils latest additions to VENTUS TR shafts

It's been a superb year so far for Fujikura shafts.

The brand VENTUS TR line has clocked up wins at The PLAYERS Championship, The 150th Open, the Senior Open Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, not to mention numerous other victories on the DP World Tour.

Now, the range has been expanded to offer two new additions: the VENTUS TR RED, for golfers who like high launch and mid-to-high spin, and the VENTUS TR Black., for low launch and low spin.

Together with the VENTUS TR Blue, the line now features three launch profiles that are designed specifically to stiffen torque in the section of the shaft where golfers need it most, leading to increased stability and consistency.

While VeloCore Technology remains at the heart of all VENTUS TR products to provide an incredibly stable overall platform, an added layer of ultra-strong and ultra-lightweight spread tow carbon fabric reinforces the mid/handle section to increase torsional stiffness.

Analysing the data, Fujikura's engineers have found that one of the highest stress points of the shaft is the mid/handle section during the transition and downswing.

They targeted this specific section in VENTUS TR shafts to reduce twist and 'ovalisation', providing golfers with maximum stability and consistency for straighter shots and improved mishits.

“Any time we incorporate a new technology into a shaft offering, it’s always in the conversation to expand and integrate that technology into additional profiles," explained Spencer Reynolds, Fujikura's product and brand manager.



"The immediate adoption, success and performance gains we saw from VENTUS TR

Blue led us to enhance the line with these additional profiles."

VENTUS TR Red and Black will be available at retail from August 2022 through authorised Fujikura 'Charter Dealers' and select custom programs.

The shafts are also available in a variety of weights and flexes across all profiles: TR Red (R2-X flex, 59g–89g), TR Black (S-X flex, 59g–89g).



