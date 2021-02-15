search
HomeGearGalvin Green unveils 2021 ‘gameday’ collection

Gear

Galvin Green unveils 2021 ‘gameday’ collection

By David Cunninghame15 February, 2021
Galvin Green Galvin Green 2021 Part One Collection Galvin Green ShakeDry Galvin Green Outerwear Apparel New Gear
Galvin Green 2021 1

Galvin Green’s latest collection delivers the kind of brilliant performance garments we have come to expect from the Swedish innovators and also takes the brand's ‘Green’ credentials to another level.

More than 30 years of playability expertise and a true passion for the game has gone into this latest collection, ensuring tangible benefits are built into every detail of the new lightweight, high performance garments.

• Take a free tour inside the Pro V1 factory

The new range features the most advanced fabric technologies as well as a dazzling array of the brand’s customary bright Springtime Yellow, Red and Blue colourways.

Galvin Green 2021 3

The ‘Green in Galvin Green’ theme is taken to another level with the inclusion of more recycled and sustainable materials designed to last longer. Around 70% of the garments are now produced using environmental Bluesign approved fabric or certified by OEKO-TEX 100 to cover thread and buttons as well as fabric.

• The Galvin Green range made from... plastic bottles?

No fewer than 14 GORE-TEX jacket options are available in the latest waterproof range for Men, including a new full-zip SHAKEDRYjacket (ANGUS £329, above) made even more flexible by Superstretch panels across the back.

Weighing just 210g, it also features abrasion resistant fabric on the cuffs.

Galvin Green 2021 5

Offering extra warmth, the new C-KNIT ‘slide & glide’ lined jacket (ACTION £449, above) incorporates strengthened fabric on the shoulders and lower back for club-carrying golfers, plus Superstretch inserts on the back and elbows.

Another highlight is the popular APOLLO (£289) full-zip jacket line in ultra-lightweight GORE-TEX Paclite fabric, which has been extended to include three fresh colourway options.

An expanded range of 16 windproof and water-repellent jackets and bodywarmers, includes a new super-soft, stretchy 3-layer polyester knit fabric in the LINC (£249) jacket, with body-mapped padding on the chest and back in a stylish quilted design and a high level warming effect. 

• The best golf hoodies money can buy

Among INSULA sweaters in 28 different options are the super stretchy DANTE (£149) hoodie featuring a neckline designed to remain stationary during the swing and the new DUKE (£149) and DOMINIC (£149) half-zip sweaters that are made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Galvin Green 2021 4

The extended VENTIL8 PLUS shirt range offers 38 different shirt options in a variety of colour options and design patters.

Plus, the women and juniors collection shave been expanded to provide more choice for all golfers seeking to don Galvin Green’s latest and greatest garment.

More info:galvingreen.com

