Gear

NEW FOR '22

Galvin Green reveals sustainable 2022 Part One Collection

By David Cunninghame31 January, 2022
Galvin Green latest apparel collection has been crafted using a greater choice of sustainable, long-lasting garments, all of which are designed to enhance your performance no matter the conditions. 

The 2022 Part One collection comprises 39 new garments in a wide selection of bold colourways and size options and features multiple layering combinations to ensure that you feel complete freedom of movement.

Elite performance is built into every detail of each garment in the Part One range and that focus is balanced perfectly by Galvin Green'sapproach to sustainability, thanks to the use of Bluesign approved fabric or materials certified by OEKO-TEX 100, from buttons to thread.

Headlining the new men’s GORE-TEX waterproof jacket range is the sporty tri blend ARMSTRONG Paclite. Available in five bright colourways the jacket weighs in at just 300 grams (in size medium) and features stretch technology and shaped sleeves to allow for a full range of movement during the golf swing.

Constructed using Bluesign approved fabric, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket also incorporates an adjustable chest and front pockets for increased comfort. The ARMSTRONG is one of no fewer than 23 GORE-TEX waterproof jackets available in the Part One collection. 

Extending the versatile INTERFACE-1 range, the LYLE is windproof and water repellent while maintaining excellent breathability. The stretchy Bluesign approved fabric is 100% polyester with a PU membrane.

The DAXTON is the newest member of the popular INSULA sweater range that won the prestigious 2021 Sports Technology Award for Sustainability. Made from recycled plastic bottles, the sweater delivers incredible breathability and comfort thanks to the Quickdry fabric.

The ever-popular VENTIL8 PLUS shirt range boasts three new bold and bright designs. The MATHEW shirt features a modern fractured pattern design while the floral print of the MALIK and pixel design of the MACK round out the collection. 

The women’s GORE-TEX waterproof range sees the 100% waterproof and windproof AILA Paclite jacket offering great protection from the elements when paired with the new ALINA Paclite trousers to create the ultimate lightweight rain suit.

Both made from stretchy Bluesign approved fabric, the jacket has shaped sleeves for easy movement, a 2-way front zipper and front pockets. 

The sleek and sophisticated LORELLE jacket is the latest offering from the women’s INTERFACE-1 range. Packed full of features, the versatile jacket doesn’t compromise on style, providing an elegant look both on and off the golf course. 

The ultra-comfortable DONNA hoodie spearheads the extensive INSULA collection, while an expanded junior collection features the new VENTIL8 PLUS shirt RUBEN, the soft and stretchy RAZ INSULA sweater, and the fully waterproof ROBERT GORE-TEX jacket.

