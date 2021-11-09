Galvin Green announces a new, ‘greener’ partnership

Galvin Green has bolstered its ‘green’ credentials by agreeing to become an Innovation Partner of the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

The Swedish golf apparel innovator has announced the agreement to coincide with GEO Foundation’s virtual event during the UN Climate Change COP26 Summit in Glasgow.



• Callaway Apex UW - FIRST LOOK!



With around 70% of garments in its latest range produced using Bluesign or Oeko-Tex Standard 100 approved fabric and suppliers, Galvin Green will join the growing sustainable golf community in driving innovation and shaping the game’s response to the challenges of climate change around the world.

Earlier this year, Galvin Green won the prestigious global Sports Technology Award for Sustainability for its INSULA sweaters made in fabric recycled from plastic bottles. It also produced a report for its retail partners on its progress towards producing garments sourced entirely from Bluesign approved fabric or certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 to cover thread and buttons as well as material. Labels and packaging for its award-winning GameDay collection also come in eco-friendly formats.



• The Galvin Green range made from... plastic bottles?



“The values and ambitions of GEO Foundation and the Sustainable Golf agenda are music to our ears and so we are very happy to work alongside the organisation as an Innovation Partner,” said Galvin Green CEO Nicholai Stein.

He added: “In collaboration with our suppliers, we’ve been working on our sustainability credentials for almost a decade and look to take responsibility with our long-lasting garments. This partnership will only increase our resolve to deliver more eco-friendly products with high-performance benefits in the years ahead.”

As well as featuring at the event in Glasgow on 11 November, the partnership will be highlighted around relevant dates such as World Environment Day and Earth Day, as well as initiatives alongside other sustainable golf partners and programme participants.

GEO Foundation Executive Director Jonathan Smith added: “We are delighted to welcome such a respected golf brand as Galvin Green in becoming an Innovation Partner. Over a number of years Galvin Green has shown great leadership in the golf apparel sector with a series of important sustainable product innovations.



• The best golf hoodies money can buy



"We are very grateful for their support, which will help further promote and develop purpose-built tools and programmes for sustainable golf and are excited at the prospect of working to explore technical advancements and convey the benefits of sustainability to consumers.”



You can check out Galvin Green's latest apparel here.

