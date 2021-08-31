Feast your eyes on Galvin Green's ‘Gameday’ Part Two Collection

Galvin Green has built on its award-winning ‘GameDay’ Part One range with the introduction its 2021 Part Two collection.

Inspired by the uncompromising precision of computer-generated technologies, this collection is matched with long-lasting garments that offer exceptional performance whatever the weather.

Designed for golfers by golfers, the collection includes a host of new products for men, women and juniors - including an array of INSULA sweaters made 100% from recycled plastic bottles that recently won a prestigious global Sports Technology Award for Sustainability.



Adopting a scientific approach to the latest styling, Galvin Green designers magnified pixels in complex technical patterns to produce complete creations that merge precise elements into pure performance. They also took the opportunity to create a new Golf Green colour tone that features throughout the collection, highlighting the brand's exclusive focus on golf and its commitment to a ‘Greener’ future.



• Galvin Green unveils 2021 ‘gameday’ collection



“It’s in our DNA to do things by design and at pixel level there is a carefully calculated choice built into every detail of our clothing,” said Designer Batur Raza Muhammad.



• The best golf hoodies money can buy



“Once zoomed out, we’ve produced a series of stunning garments that will give golfers the feel-good factor along with pure performance in all playing conditions. We believe these bright and bold designs will prove particularly popular with our ever-growing fan base of younger golfers.”



Around 70% of the collection is now produced using environmental Bluesign approved fabric or certified by OEKO-TEX 100 to cover thread and buttons as well as fabric.

New to the wide range of men’s GORE-TEX waterproofs is the ABE jacket. Constructed from Bluesign fabric, the jacket is 100% waterproof and windproof, while remaining extremely breathable.

Available in three sleek colourways including Sharkskin, the jacket features a lightweight mesh lining and repositioned side seams for optimum comfort. In the popular GORE-TEX Paclite style, the lightweight APOLLO full-zip jacket now comes in Golf Green among seven colour choices.



In the men’s versatile INTERFACE-1 range, the fully windproof hybrid LUCAS jacket with a water repellent finish now comes in five colour options, including Golf Green.



• The Galvin Green range made from... plastic bottles?



An addition to the INSULA sweater eco-generation range, the DAMIAN offers additional padding on the shoulders and back for extra warmth made from 100% recyclable polyester from Thermore.

Headlining the vibrant VENTIL8PLUS shirt range, the MAC, MADDOX and MARSHALL styles showcase the inspiration behind the range, with innovative pixel designs in bright and bold colours.

