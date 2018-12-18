search
Gear

Galvin Green launches new CARBON range

By David Cunninghame18 December, 2018
Galvin Green Carbon

Galvin Green has introduced a distinctive range of carbon-inspired garments with a technical look and subtle tone-on-tone patterns for the serious golfer wanting style both on and off the course this winter.

The eight-piece CARBON Series in striking Black, Grey and Silver block colours features waterproof and windproof jackets, a warm layer garment and two highly breathable shirts, plus compatible accessories, such as a snood, belt and cap.

Heading up the new CARBON series is the ARCHIE, a stylish waterproof full-zip jacket in lightweight stretch GORE-TEX fabric with C-KNIT ‘slide & glide’ backer.

Archie

Incorporating Super-Stretch GORE-TEX inserts in key areas, the jacket is made from a soft and quiet fabric, while also featuring durable Vectran technology on the shoulders for those who prefer to carry their clubs.

The extremely breathable jacket also features adjustable chest and collar width; adjustors on the cuffs; elasticated drawstring on the hem; shaped sleeves for easy movement; water-repellent zippers and front pockets. It comes in sizes S-3XL at a RRP of £450.

Matching waterproof trousers come in the form of the AXEL trousers in Super-Stretch GORE-TEX fabric and C-KNIT backer (£400).

Lloyd

Galvin has also included two new INTERFACE-1 jackets in the Carbon offering - the full-zip LLOYD in shiny Silver and the LANCELOT half-zip jacket in Black.

Both water-repellent jackets have chest pockets and elastic drawstrings at the hem, while the eye-catching LLOYD (RRP £320) also has front pockets and a repositioned side seam for optimum comfort.

The extremely breathable LANCELOT (RRP £220) also comes with elasticated cuffs and is made from a polyester stretch fabric. Galvin says these jackets can both be worn in 95 out of 100 rounds.

Dave

The warm carbon layer is served by DAVE (RRP £185), a full-zip INSULA jacket and the two carbon shirts are the VENTIL8 PLUS short-sleeved MATT in Black & Iron grey and the MYLO in Black & Silver (both RRP £90, sizes S-XXL).        

Complementing the series is the DONNY snood/bandana in INSULA fabric (£30), the adjustable WAYNE leather belt (£70) and the Black SETH cap in VENTIL8 PLUS (£30).

“The CARBON Series is a special line of premium clothing that’s perfectly interchangeable and designed to appeal to golfers who may be new to Galvin Green, as well as many loyal supporters of our Multi-Layer Concept,” said brand manager Nicholai Stein.

