Galvin Green launches new CARBON range

Galvin Green has introduced a distinctive range of carbon-inspired garments with a technical look and subtle tone-on-tone patterns for the serious golfer wanting style both on and off the course this winter.



The eight-piece CARBON Series in striking Black, Grey and Silver block colours features waterproof and windproof jackets, a warm layer garment and two highly breathable shirts, plus compatible accessories, such as a snood, belt and cap.

Heading up the new CARBON series is the ARCHIE, a stylish waterproof full-zip jacket in lightweight stretch GORE-TEX fabric with C-KNIT ‘slide & glide’ backer.

Incorporating Super-Stretch GORE-TEX inserts in key areas, the jacket is made from a soft and quiet fabric, while also featuring durable Vectran technology on the shoulders for those who prefer to carry their clubs.



• REVIEW - Galvin Green AUSTIN is one of the brand's best jackets... EVER!

The extremely breathable jacket also features adjustable chest and collar width; adjustors on the cuffs; elasticated drawstring on the hem; shaped sleeves for easy movement; water-repellent zippers and front pockets. It comes in sizes S-3XL at a RRP of £450.

Matching waterproof trousers come in the form of the AXEL trousers in Super-Stretch GORE-TEX fabric and C-KNIT backer (£400).



• Take a peek inside the bunkered Winter Guide 2019

Galvin has also included two new INTERFACE-1 jackets in the Carbon offering - the full-zip LLOYD in shiny Silver and the LANCELOT half-zip jacket in Black.

Both water-repellent jackets have chest pockets and elastic drawstrings at the hem, while the eye-catching LLOYD (RRP £320) also has front pockets and a repositioned side seam for optimum comfort.



• REVIEW - Find out what we made of the Galvin Green LANCE jacket



The extremely breathable LANCELOT (RRP £220) also comes with elasticated cuffs and is made from a polyester stretch fabric. Galvin says these jackets can both be worn in 95 out of 100 rounds.

The warm carbon layer is served by DAVE (RRP £185), a full-zip INSULA jacket and the two carbon shirts are the VENTIL8 PLUS short-sleeved MATT in Black & Iron grey and the MYLO in Black & Silver (both RRP £90, sizes S-XXL).



• Take a look at the Ryder Cup collection by Galvin Green

Complementing the series is the DONNY snood/bandana in INSULA fabric (£30), the adjustable WAYNE leather belt (£70) and the Black SETH cap in VENTIL8 PLUS (£30).

“The CARBON Series is a special line of premium clothing that’s perfectly interchangeable and designed to appeal to golfers who may be new to Galvin Green, as well as many loyal supporters of our Multi-Layer Concept,” said brand manager Nicholai Stein.